ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Continues Its Investigation of Securities Claims Against Futu Holdings Limited – FUTU

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues its investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) resulting from allegations that Futu may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.



On March 7, 2020, Futu sold 7,500,000 American Depository Shares ("ADSs") at $12.00 per ADS, raising over $90 million in its initial public offering. Then on March 17, 2020, Futu issued a press release disclosing that it had not accounted for its preferred shares in calculating its earnings per share, resulting in a substantial decrease in earnings per share.

