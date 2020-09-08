ULTRA PETROLEUM CORP. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP Announces That a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of Shareholders of Ultra Petroleum Corp. in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein") announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado against Ultra Petroleum Corp. ("Ultra Petroleum" or the "Company") (OTC:UPLCQ) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Ultra Petroleum securities between April 13, 2017 and August 8, 2019, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").



On August 9, 2019, Ultra issued a press release announcing its second-quarter 2019 financial and operating results. The Company disclosed that total revenues for the quarter had decreased by 18% to $155.4 million, compared to $190.1 million during the second quarter of 2018. Ultra's press release advised investors that the Company's once-vaunted horizontal well program had been effectively halted and also lowered the Company's 2019 projected capital investments to a range of $260 million to $290 million and annual production to a range of 3239 to 244 billion cubic feet equivalent.

On this news, Ultra's stock price fell 31% to close at $0.09 per share on an unusually high volume of nearly 14 million shares traded. On August 22, 2019, NASDAQ formally delisted Ultra stock.

