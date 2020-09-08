Homes For Our Troops to donate its 300th specially adapted custom home to injured Soldier in Hillsboro, Missouri

Hillsboro, Missouri, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The national nonprofit organization, Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) will celebrate the delivery of its 300th specially adapted custom home with two events in September. The home will be donated to Army Sergeant Nathan Shumaker in Hillsboro, Missouri. SGT Shumaker, a Purple Heart recipient, was severely injured while serving in Afghanistan. Both events will be held in Hillsboro, Missouri.

The details for each event are as follows:

*Please note – These events have reached their capacity of attendees, but press is still welcome to cover both events.*

Volunteer Day, Friday, Sept. 11, at 10 a.m . (Check-in at 9:30 a.m .) The community is invited to help with the landscaping plan for this home by planting flowers and laying sod. This special event will coincide with September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance, a day where Americans volunteer in their local communities in tribute to the individuals who were lost or injured during the 9/11 terrorist attacks, first responders, and the many who have risen in service to defend freedom.

. (Check-in at .) The community is invited to help with the landscaping plan for this home by planting flowers and laying sod. This special event will coincide with a day where Americans volunteer in their local communities in tribute to the individuals who were lost or injured during the 9/11 terrorist attacks, first responders, and the many who have risen in service to defend freedom. Key Ceremony, Sept. 12, 2020, at 10 a.m. (Check-in at 9:30 a.m.) HFOT will be presenting SGT Shumaker and his family with the keys to their new home. The event includes a speaking portion, flag raising, and ribbon cutting ceremony.

On May 4, 2010, SGT Shumaker was on a fire mission when an enemy mortar round struck him and his unit in Kunar Province, Afghanistan. The attack resulted in the loss of his left leg and damage to the right leg.

Now medically retired, Nathan enjoys spending time outside with his wife Missy and their two children. He earned his master's degree in social work from St. Louis University in May 2018.

SGT Shumaker's new home features more than 40 major special adaptations such as widened doorways for wheelchair access, a roll-in shower, and kitchen amenities that include pull-down shelving and lowered countertops. The home will also alleviate the mobility and safety issues associated with a traditional home, including navigating a wheelchair through narrow hallways or over thresholds, riding on carpets, or reaching for cabinets that are too high. HFOT will donate the home to SGT Shumaker, thanks to contributions from donors, supporters, and corporate partners.

"We are very excited to be a part of the HFOT Family to begin with, let alone be the 300th home. I am so happy and thrilled to be a part of this milestone and cannot wait to celebrate," says SGT Shumaker.

We currently have 70 ongoing projects, over 100 Veterans in the application process, and another 1,000+ Veterans that could qualify for our program. To find out more on how to get involved or make a donation visit www.hfotusa.org.

Read more about SGT Shumaker's story and watch his video at www.hfotusa.org/shumaker.

Attachments

Kathleen DeVito Homes For Our Troops (774) 265-3863 kdevito@hfotusa.org