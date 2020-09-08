CB2 to Host Virtual Annual General Meeting on September 9, 2020

TORONTO, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CB2 Insights Inc. ("CB2" or the "Company") (CSE:CBII, OTCQB:CBIIF), one of the largest integrative healthcare systems in the United States, is pleased to announce the webcast details for its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") of the shareholders of the Company.



The Meeting will be held virtually on Wednesday September 9, 2020 at 9.00am EST.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and to mitigate risks to the health and well-being of our employees, shareholders, communities and other stakeholders, the Meeting will be held virtually through the platform of AGM Connect (http://www.agmconnect.com/). Shareholders and guests can access the virtual meeting through http://www.agmconnect.com/cb2insights2020 .

Following the business meeting, CB2 management will be providing an operational update and outlook on the business and will invite questions from participants.

Registered shareholders are encouraged to attend the Meeting by registering and logging in at least 30 minutes prior to the start of the meeting.

For those unable to attend, a video recording of the meeting will be accessible on the Company's website at www.CB2insights.com.

