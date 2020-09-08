Market Overview

BRT Apartments Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend

Globe Newswire  
September 08, 2020 10:39am   Comments
GREAT NECK, N.Y., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.22 per share.  The dividend is payable October 12, 2020 to stockholders of record on September 25, 2020.

About BRT Apartments Corp:

BRT is a real estate investment trust that directly, or through joint ventures, owns and operates multi-family properties.  Additional financial and descriptive information on BRT, its operations and its portfolio, is available at BRT's website at: http://brtapartments.com.  Interested parties are encouraged to review its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the other reports it filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information. 

Contact:  Investor Relations

BRT APARTMENTS CORP.
60 Cutter Mill Road
Suite 303
Great Neck, New York 11021
Telephone (516) 466-3100
Telecopier (516) 466-3132
http://brtapartments.com

