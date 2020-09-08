Market Overview

OrthoPediatrics Corp. to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
September 08, 2020 9:00am   Comments
WARSAW, Ind., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. ("OrthoPediatrics" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced that Mark Throdahl, Chief Executive Officer, Fred Hite, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, and Dave Bailey, President, are scheduled to participate in the Morgan Stanley 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

Event: Morgan Stanley 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside Chat and One-on-One Meetings
Date: Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Location: Virtual
Time: 4:15pm ET

An audio webcast of the Morgan Stanley presentation will be available online at OrthoPediatrics' investor relations website, http://ir.orthopediatrics.com. Additionally, a replay will be available for 180 days after the presentation. Investors participating in the conference who would like to schedule a one-on-one call with OrthoPediatrics management may do so by contacting their Morgan Stanley representative, or Emma Poalillo of The Ruth Group at epoalillo@theruthgroup.com.

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.
Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 35 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics' global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 43 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com.

Investor Contact
The Ruth Group
Emma Poalillo
(646) 536-7024
epoalillo@theruthgroup.com

