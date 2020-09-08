SurveyMonkey to Kick off its Investor Education Webinar Series on Sept. 15

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey (NASDAQ:SVMK), a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback, today announced that senior management will present a demo of SurveyMonkey Enterprise, its enterprise-grade survey platform, on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. The event will be the first in a series of investor education webinars to help educate the financial community on SurveyMonkey's enterprise software solutions.



What: SurveyMonkey Investor Education Webinar Series: SurveyMonkey Enterprise Demo

When: Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 1:30pm PT

Where: To access the live presentation or the video replay, members of the financial community must first register with SurveyMonkey investor relations at ir@surveymonkey.com.

About SurveyMonkey

SurveyMonkey is a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback. The company's platform empowers over 17 million active users to analyze and act on feedback from employees, customers, website and app users, and market research respondents. SurveyMonkey's products, enterprise solutions, and integrations enable more than 335,000 organizations to deliver better customer experiences, increase employee retention​, and unlock growth and innovation. Ultimately, SurveyMonkey's vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices.

Investor Relations Contact:

Gary J. Fuges, CFA

SurveyMonkey

ir@surveymonkey.com

Media Contact:

pr@surveymonkey.com

Source: SurveyMonkey Inc.