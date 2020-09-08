Axovant Announces First Parkinson's Disease Gene Therapy R&D Day and Participation in Upcoming September Conferences"
- Parkinson's Disease R&D Day to be hosted by Gavin Corcoran, MD, Chief R&D Officer, on October 30th, 2020, with leading movement disorder specialists
NEW YORK and BASEL, Switzerland, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT), a clinical-stage company developing innovative gene therapies, today announced that the company will provide a corporate overview and participate in 1:1 meetings at upcoming virtual investor and patient conferences in September. Additionally, the company announced plans for their 1st Parkinson's Disease R&D Day with key opinion leaders.
Investor and Patient Conference Presentation details:
|Baird Global Healthcare Conference
|Date:
|Wednesday, September 9, 2020
|Time:
|9:40 AM ET
|2020 Virtual GM1 Family Meeting
|Date:
|Thursday, September 10, 2020
|Time:
|6:45 PM ET
|Registration Link:
|https://curegm1.org/2020-gm1-family-meeting-san-francisco/
|Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
|Date:
|Thursday, September 17, 2020
|Time:
|1:20 PM ET
|Webcast link:
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2495/37417
|20th Annual Biotech in Europe Forum
|Date:
|Thursday, September 24, 2020
|Time:
|9:00 AM ET
|Registration link:
|https://www.sachsforum.com/20bef-registration.html
|AXO-Lenti-PD Parkinson's Disease R&D Day
|Date:
|Friday, October 30, 2020
|Moderator:
|Gavin Corcoran, MD, Chief R&D Officer, Axovant Gene Therapies
|Additional details to be provided later in September.
A live webcast of the presentations will be available in the Events section of Axovant's website at www.axovant.com. A replay will be available for approximately 30 days following the conference.
About Axovant Gene Therapies
Axovant Gene Therapies is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing a pipeline of innovative product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. Our current pipeline of gene therapy candidates target GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis (also known as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease), and Parkinson's disease. Axovant is focused on accelerating product candidates into and through clinical trials with a team of experts in gene therapy development and through external partnerships with leading gene therapy organizations. For more information, visit www.axovant.com.
Contacts:
Media & Investors
Parag Meswani
Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
(212) 547-2523
media@axovant.com
investors@axovant.com
Source: Axovant Gene Therapies