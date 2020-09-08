Axovant Announces First Parkinson's Disease Gene Therapy R&D Day and Participation in Upcoming September Conferences"

- Parkinson's Disease R&D Day to be hosted by Gavin Corcoran, MD, Chief R&D Officer, on October 30th, 2020, with leading movement disorder specialists



NEW YORK and BASEL, Switzerland, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT), a clinical-stage company developing innovative gene therapies, today announced that the company will provide a corporate overview and participate in 1:1 meetings at upcoming virtual investor and patient conferences in September. Additionally, the company announced plans for their 1st Parkinson's Disease R&D Day with key opinion leaders.

Investor and Patient Conference Presentation details:

Baird Global Healthcare Conference Date: Wednesday, September 9, 2020 Time: 9:40 AM ET 2020 Virtual GM1 Family Meeting Date: Thursday, September 10, 2020 Time: 6:45 PM ET Registration Link: https://curegm1.org/2020-gm1-family-meeting-san-francisco/ Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference Date: Thursday, September 17, 2020 Time: 1:20 PM ET Webcast link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2495/37417 20th Annual Biotech in Europe Forum Date: Thursday, September 24, 2020 Time: 9:00 AM ET Registration link: https://www.sachsforum.com/20bef-registration.html AXO-Lenti-PD Parkinson's Disease R&D Day Date: Friday, October 30, 2020 Moderator: Gavin Corcoran, MD, Chief R&D Officer, Axovant Gene Therapies Additional details to be provided later in September.

A live webcast of the presentations will be available in the Events section of Axovant's website at www.axovant.com . A replay will be available for approximately 30 days following the conference.

About Axovant Gene Therapies

Axovant Gene Therapies is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing a pipeline of innovative product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. Our current pipeline of gene therapy candidates target GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis (also known as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease), and Parkinson's disease. Axovant is focused on accelerating product candidates into and through clinical trials with a team of experts in gene therapy development and through external partnerships with leading gene therapy organizations. For more information, visit www.axovant.com .

