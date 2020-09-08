Market Overview

ICU Medical, Inc. to Present at Morgan Stanley 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
September 08, 2020 7:30am
SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI), a leader in the development, manufacture and sale of innovative medical products used in infusion therapy and critical care applications, today announced that Company management will present virtually at the Morgan Stanley 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, held on September 14-18, 2020.

ICU Medical's presentation will be on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 12:30 PM Eastern Time.

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed by going to the Company's website at http://www.icumed.com, clicking on the Investors tab and clicking on the Event Calendar tab. The webcast will also be available by replay.

About ICU Medical, Inc.

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) develops, manufactures and sells innovative medical products used in infusion therapy, and critical care applications. ICU Medical's product portfolio includes IV smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed system transfer devices for hazardous drugs, sterile IV solutions, cardiac monitoring systems, along with pain management and safety software technology designed to help meet clinical, safety and workflow goals. ICU Medical is headquartered in San Clemente, California. More information about ICU Medical, Inc. can be found at www.icumed.com

CONTACT:
ICU Medical, Inc.
Brian Bonnell, Chief Financial Officer
(949) 366-2183

ICR, Inc.
John Mills, Managing Partner
(646) 277-1254

Source: ICU Medical, Inc.

