DDoS Protection and Mitigation Solution Market to Progress Strongly; Increasing Digitalization to Influence Growth, states Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The growing number of cyber threats and attacks are expected to spur demand for DDoS protection, in turn boosting the growth of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled " DDoS Protection and Mitigation Solution Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Software, Services), By Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premises, Hybrid), By Enterprise Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), By Industry (Manufacturing, Government and Defense, Energy and Utilities, Transportation and Logistics) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026." The growing knowledge about network protection is expected to aid the expansion of the market.

Market Driver:

Introduction of Hybrid Deployment Solutions to Stimulate Growth

The growing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) technology is expected to promote the growth of the market. Similarly, the implementation of mobile devices, routers, IP cameras to protect from attacks is expected to fuel demand for the market. The launch of advanced and hybrid deployment solutions in small and medium enterprises can have an excellent impact on the market. For instance, in May 2019, NSFOCUS introduced 7Tbps Cloud Distribution DDoS Protection. The new software will prevent DDoS attacks irrespective of its complexity and size. The protection solutions will serve to need of data center customers and gaming providers to secure their digital presence against downtime and DDoS attacks. Moreover, it will also assist the customers to enjoy the quality and uninterrupted online interactions.

However, the easy availability and accessibility to pirated solutions are expected to dampen the growth of the market.





Regional Analysis:

Surging Cyber Crimes to Foster Growth in North America

The market in North America is expected to account for the largest share owing to the presence of the DDoS security vendors and service providers. The rising cybercrimes are expected to spur demand for the market in North America. The growing need for critical infrastructure security is expected to aid the expansion of the market in North America. The rising data transfers and online transactions are expected to fuel the demand in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to the booming IT sector in developing nations such as India and China. Moreover, in March 2018, China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited and Genie Networks Ltd announced the launch of GenieATM systems to build its largest DDoS protection and mitigation system. The Middle East is predicted to experience a steady growth rate owing to the adoption of IT security technologies in the region.

Key Development:

March 2019: Continent 8 Technologies Plc announced the introduction of a new Cloud WAF product which is powered by Fortinet Cloud. The launch will expedite the company's position for web applications, APIs, and DDoS security.

Lists Of the Key Companies in the DDoS Protection and Mitigation Solution Market:

Flowmon Networks a.s.

F5 Inc.

Corero Network Security Inc.

Fortinet, Inc.

Radware

Akamai Technologies

Imperva





