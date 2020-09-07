Market Overview

EverQuote Co-founder & CEO Seth Birnbaum to be Interviewed by JMP Securities Analyst Ron Josey on September 8, 2020

Globe Newswire  
September 07, 2020 8:30am   Comments
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER), a leading online insurance marketplace, today announced today that Co-founder & CEO Seth Birnbaum will be featured in a discussion led by JMP Securities equity research analyst Ron Josey on September 8, 2020. The call will begin at 11:00am ET.

The discussion will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on EverQuote's investor relations website at http://investors.everquote.com

About EverQuote
EverQuote operates a leading online insurance marketplace, connecting consumers with insurance providers. The company's mission is to empower insurance shoppers to better protect life's most important assets—their family, property, and future. Our vision is to use data and technology to make insurance simpler, more affordable and personalized ultimately reducing cost and risk.

For more information, visit EverQuote.com and follow on Twitter @EverQuoteInsure.

Investor Relations Contact:
Brinlea Johnson
The Blueshirt Group
212-331-8424
Brinlea@blueshirtgroup.com

 

