Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Worth USD 45.02 Billion at 5.1% CAGR by 2027; Growing Technological Advancement in Automotive Industry to Spur Demand, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, Sept. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive diagnostic scan tools market size is expected to gain momentum by exhibiting a CAGR of 5.1% between 2020 and 2027. This is attributable to the increasing demand for passenger vehicles and the growing technological advancement in the automotive industry across the globe. Fortune Business Insights, published this information, in its report, titled, "Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (On-Board Diagnostics (OBD), Electric System Analyzer, Others), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicles), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027." The report mentions that the market was worth USD 38.72 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 45.02 billion by 2027.





Disruption in Manufacturing Operations amid COVID-19 to Restrain Growth

COVID-19 has resulted in an unprecedented economic loss across several industrial sectors. The automotive industry has been one of the most hit owing to the total shutdown of the manufacturing process across the globe. In addition to this, the shutdown has led to a complete halt of essential services such as car sales and repair services. The drying up investments in this sector is further impacting the growth of the market. However, collective efforts from the government and the private companies to revive the sector will ensure that the manufacturing operations resume once again whilst taking the necessary precautions.





Get Sample PDF Brochure with Impact of COVID19:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/automotive-diagnostic-scan-tools-market-101914







Automotive diagnostic scan tools are electronic tools that are beneficial to diagnose and reprogram several vehicle control modules. They are a vital part of an automotive as they efficiently determine if the vehicle has issues with its exhaust, ignition coils, engine, transmission, throttle, and oil tank, among others. An on-board diagnostics (OBD) code reader is usually adopted to troubleshoot several systems and features of the vehicle that include suspension, airbag, anti-lock braking system, and other components.





What does the Report Include?

The market report includes a detailed assessment of various growth drivers and restraints, opportunities, and challenges that the market will face during the projected horizon. Additionally, the report provides comprehensive research into the regional developments of the market that would affect its growth during the forecast period. It includes information sourced from the advice of expert professionals from the industry by our research analysts using several methodologies. The competitive landscape offers further detailed insights into strategies such as product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and collaborations adopted by the companies to maintain market stronghold between 2019 and 2026.





DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Demand for Passenger Vehicles to Bolster Growth

Rapid industrialization and rising consumer disposable income are driving the demand for automotive across the globe. In recent times, there has been an increasing need for personal mobility that is expected to contribute to the rising sales of passenger vehicles in the forthcoming years. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), around 459115 passenger vehicles were sold in 2019. The increasing demand for passenger vehicles further drives the demand for efficient automotive diagnostic scan tools to prevent malfunctions in the vehicle system. This is expected to bode well for the growth of the global automotive diagnostic scan tools market during the forecast period.





Inquire Before Purchasing this Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/automotive-diagnostic-scan-tools-market-101914







SEGMENTATION

OBD Segment to Experience Considerable Growth Owing to High Adoption in Europe and the U.S.

The segment on-board diagnostics (OBD), based on product type, is expected to showcase a significant growth owing to the mandatory implementation of OBD-II ports to facilitate the adoption of efficient automotive diagnostic scan tools for automotive in the U.S. and Europe.





COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Merger and Acquisition by Major Companies to Strengthen Their Market Positions

The global automotive diagnostic scan tools market comprises of several small, medium, and large companies striving to consolidate their positions in the global marketplace. The adoption of strategies such as merger and acquisition to strengthen these scan tools portfolio by the companies is expected to favor the market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, strategies such as partnership, collaboration, and the introduction of new products by key players will contribute to the market growth during the foreseeable future.





Industry Development

January 2020: Drew Technologies, Inc., a division company of Opus IVS, announced the acquisition of AutoEnginuity, LLC, a leading aftermarket automotive diagnostic scan tools software provider. The acquisition is worth USD 20 million and is expected to strengthen the position of Opus IVS by providing efficient diagnostic technology and support services in the market.





List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market are:

ACTIA Group (Toulouse, France)

Snap-on Incorporated (Wisconsin, U.S.)

Softing AG (Haar, Germany)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Gerlingen, Germany)

Delphi Technologies (London, U.K.)

Denso Corporation (Aichi, Japan)

SPX Corporation (North Carolina, U.S.)

Continental AG (Hanover, Germany)

SGS SA (Geneva, Switzerland)

Horiba, Ltd. (Kyoto, Japan)





Browse Detailed Overview of This Research:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/automotive-diagnostic-scan-tools-market-101914







REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Growing Number of Automotive Workshops in Asia-Pacific to Aid Growth

Among all the regions, Asia-Pacific was worth USD 18.95 in 2019 and is expected to hold the highest global market share in the forthcoming years. This is attributable to the increasing number of workshops and service stations owing to the high production of vehicles in countries such as India and China. The market in Europe is expected to showcase a significant growth owing to the stringent regulations on vehicular emission and the early adoption of telematics technology in automotive between 2020 and 2027.





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships Distributor Analysis – For Major Players Growth and Penetration Analysis Porter's Five Forces Analysis PEST Analysis Vendor Landscape

Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type

OBD Electric System Analyzer Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicles Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World



TOC Continued…!!!







Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/automotive-diagnostic-scan-tools-market-101914







Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Automotive Aftermarket Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Replacement Part Type (Battery, Brake Pads, Filters, Gaskets & Seals, Lighting Components, Body Parts, Wheels, Others), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Automotive Air Suspension Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component Type (Air Spring, Height Sensor), By Technology Type (Electronically Controlled Air Suspension, Non- Electronically Controlled Air Suspension), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Automotive Active Safety Sensors Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application Type (Antilock Braking System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Traction Control, Lane Departure Warning, Others), By Sensor Type (Camera Sensor, Radar Sensor, LiDAR sensor, Others), By Vehicle Type (Passenger cars, Commercial Vehicles) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Engine Bearings Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Main Bearing, Connecting Rod Shell, Flange Bearing, Small End, and Camshaft Bush), By Market Type (OEM and Aftermarket), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicle) and Regional Forecasts, 2020-2027



Automotive Electric Turbocharger Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Fuel Type (Gasoline and Diesel), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, and Heavy Commercial Vehicle) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2027







About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.



Phone:

US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs









Read Press Release: