Botulinum Toxin Market to Witness 8.0% CAGR and Reach USD 8,309.0 Million by 2026; Applications in Therapeutic Procedures to Enable Growth, says Fortune Business Insights

Pune, Sept. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global botulinum toxins market size was valued at US$ 4,490.0 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights states that the market will reach 8,309.0 Mn by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.0%.

Botulinum toxins are widely used for improving aesthetic appearances. The effectiveness of botulinum toxins in aesthetic applications such as treatment of moderate to severe glabellar lines have significantly contributed to the global botulinum toxin market growth. Anticipated regulatory approvals in therapeutic applications have led to significant botulinum toxins market growth.

The increasing research and development initiatives aimed at the betterment of existing treatment methods, in addition to new methods, will favor growth of the market in the coming years. The high effectiveness of botulinum toxins in therapeutic applications have significantly contributed to the botulinum toxin market growth. The growing awareness regarding side effects of botulinum toxins in developed as well as developing nations have will create several growth opportunities.

Botulinum toxin is widely used for treating facial wrinkles and improving facial structures. The adoption of botulinum toxin is high in the United States, and this will favor the growth of the botulinum toxins market in North America.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/botulinum-toxin-market-100996





Highlights of the Report:

Analysis of the impact of Covid-19 that the market would face in the near future.

In-depth analysis of the growth drivers and obstacles.

Profile of all the companies operating in the market.

Elaborate data about the dominating region.

Competitive landscape consisting of mergers & acquisitions, investments, partnerships, new product launches, opening of new facilities, and new contracts.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





To get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/botulinum-toxin-market-100996





Increasing Product Launches Will Account for Substantial Growth

The high demand for botulinum toxin has led to several product innovations. Resulting from the high demand, there has been a subsequent rise in the number of product launches worldwide. Fortune Business Insights predicts that increasing product launches will constitute an increase in the overall botulinum toxins market value. With several market operators currently operating in the botulinum toxins industry, the market is set to surpass US$ 8000 Mn global value by 2026.

In January 2019, Huons Global announced the launch of a new botulinum toxin product in Korea. The Liztox was designed specifically to treat forehead wrinkles. The company's plans to extend its sales internationally will favor the global botulinum toxin market in the coming years. Additionally, the company completed several clinical trials for the product and gained approval from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety in the same year.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/botulinum-toxin-market-100996





Escalating Demand for Botulinum Toxin Procedures to Create Attractive Growth Opportunities

The rising demand for improved aesthetic appearance has created a subsequent demand for botulinum toxin procedures around the world. Fortune Business Insights has identified increasing demand as one of the primary factors that are contributing to the growth of the global market.

As far as therapeutics are concerned, the botulinum toxin holds massive potential with more than 100 approved botulinum toxin associated therapeutics existing in the market. Besides currently approved methods, there a host of therapeutic procedures that have lined up for clinical trials. The aforementioned factors will favor growth of the global botulinum toxins market in the forthcoming years.

Fortune Business Insights profiles some of the leading botulinum toxins market:

ALLERGAN,

Ipsen Pharma,

Merz Pharma,

Medytox,

US WorldMeds, LLC (Solstice Neurosciences, LLC),

Galderma laboratories,

Lanzhou Institute of Biological Products Co., Ltd.,

Revance Therapeutics, Inc.





Quick Buy - Botulinum Toxin Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100996





Botulinum Toxin Market Segmentations:

By Application

• Therapeutics

o Chronic Migraine

o Spasticity

o Overactive Bladder

o Cervical Dystonia

o Blepharospasm

o Others

• Aesthetics

By End User

• Specialty & Dermatology Clinics

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Others

By Type

• Botulinum Toxin Type A

• Botulinum Toxin Type B

By Geography

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/botulinum-toxin-market-100996





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Devices Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Dual Channel Deep Brain stimulators, Single Channel Deep Brain Stimulators), By Application (Parkinson's Disease, Dystonia, Essential Tremor, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Biomarkers Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Indication (Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, and Others), By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Diagnostics & Research Laboratories, Hospitals & Specialty Clinics, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Neuroendoscopy Devices Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Rigid Neuroendoscopes, Flexible Neuroendoscopes), By Application Type (Transnasal Neuroendoscopy, Intraventricular Neuroendoscopy, Transcranial Neuroendoscopy), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Optical Coherence Tomography, Aberrometer & Topography Systems, Fundus Camera, Ophthalmic Ultrasound, and Other Ophthalmic Devices), By End-user (Hospitals, Ophthalmic Clinics, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Stationary Medical Devices, Implanted Medical Devices, Wearable External Medical Devices), By Application (Telemedicine, Medication Management, Patient Monitoring, Others), By End User (Healthcare Providers, Patients, Government Authorities, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



