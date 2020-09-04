PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Portland General Electric Company and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Oregon on behalf of investors that purchased Portland General Electric Company ("PGE") (NYSE:POR) securities between April 24, 2020 and August 24, 2020 (the "Class Period"). Investors have until November 2, 2020 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Click here to participate in the action.

PGE is an electric utility that engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The Company also participates in wholesale markets by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to meet the needs of its retail customers.

On August 24, 2020, PGE announced that it had incurred losses of $127 million as of August 24, 2020. PGE further stated that "PGE personnel entered into a number of energy trades during 2020, with increasing volume accumulating late in the second quarter and into the third quarter, resulting in significant exposure to the Company." In addition, PGE announced that it had formed a Special Committee "to review the energy trading that led to the losses and the Company's procedures and controls related to the trading."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $3.51, or nearly 8%, to close at $38.45 per share on August 24, 2020.

The complaint, filed on September 3, 2020, alleges that throughout the class period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that PGE lacked effective internal controls over its energy trading practices; (2) that PGE personnel had entered energy trades during 2020, with increasing volume accumulating late in the second quarter and into the third quarter, that created significant negative financial exposure for PGE; (3) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur significant losses; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased PGE securities during the Class Period and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Melissa Fortunato, Marion Passmore, or Brandon Walker by email at investigations@bespc.com , telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.