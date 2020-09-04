Principal Analyst Jay McBain of Independent Research Firm to be Featured Speaker in Webinar Focused on New Normal in Channel

NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, today announced it will be sponsoring and participating in the webinar titled, Planning for a New Normal in Channel – 12 Predictions to Transform the Playbook , on Wednesday, September 16, at 11 a.m. EDT. Guest speaker Jay McBain, Principal Analyst – Channels, Partnerships & Alliances at Forrester Research, will lead a discussion on driving new channel and transactional models, outlining the expectations and disruptions ahead. He will be joined by Doug Stephen, President, Learning and Channel Enablement division at CGS.



The session "Planning for a New Normal in Channel," which is sponsored by CGS, provides a framework for channel partnerships challenged by disruption in today's business world. The webinar will illustrate how best to deal with current challenges as well as key trends and market developments to help channel leaders plan for a post-COVID landscape.

"In the current environment, businesses relying on channel relationships need to reevaluate processes to engage partners," said Stephen. "Jay McBain has tremendous experience helping organizations to provide successful customer experiences. CGS, also has a wealth of channel expertise, and in this webinar, participants will gain insight and tips for meeting current and future disruption – whether digital transformation or the pandemic – to help them thrive in the new normal."

CGS Channel Enablement business leverages decades of experience enabling, sales activating and supporting over 45,000 partners for leading IT vendors. CGS helps clients grow and manage their partners through cost-effective and proven techniques for nurturing, enabling, sales activating and supporting these partners for optimal sales results year-over-year.

For additional information, or to register, visit: https://www.cgsinc.com/en/resources/webinar-planning-new-normal-channel-12-predictions-transform-playbook

About CGS

For 35 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients' complex, multi-dimensional needs and support clients' most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on Twitter at @CGSinc and @LearningCGS and on LinkedIn .

