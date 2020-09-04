Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC)

NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Fennec" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:FENC) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of Fennec between February 11, 2020 and August 10, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Fennec investors under the federal securities laws.



On August 11, 2020, before the market opened, Fennec disclosed that it had received a Complete Response Letter ("CRL") from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") regarding the Company's New Drug Application ("NDA") for PEDMARK. According to the CRL, "after recent completion of a pre-approval inspection of the manufacturing facility of [Fennec's] drug product manufacturer, the FDA identified deficiencies resulting in a Form 483, which is a list of conditions or practices that are required to be resolved prior to the approval of PEDMARK."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $3.51, or 34%, to close at $6.66 per share on August 11, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the manufacturing facilities for PEDMARK, the Company's sole product candidate, did not comply with current good manufacturing practices; (2) that, as a result, regulatory approval for PEDMARK was reasonably likely to be delayed; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis..

