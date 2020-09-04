Renowned Real Estate Leader Brian Buffini to Address Differentiation Strategies Amid Enduring Inventory Drought at RISMedia's Virtual CEO Exchange

Buffini and More Than 50 Other Dynamic Industry Leaders Will Be Streaming at Real Estate's Most Powerful Event of the Year



NORWALK, Conn., Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Across the country, an inventory shortage exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic is inflating home prices and driving buyers to outbid each other in hopes of securing their homeownership dream. During RISMedia's 31st annual Real Estate CEO Exchange, Brian Buffini, founder and chairman of Buffini & Company, is sitting down with John Featherston—founder, CEO and publisher of RISMedia—to discuss today's unique buying and selling atmosphere, and how industry professionals can achieve success through differentiation, even in the most challenging of market environments.

In this captivating one-on-one session, attendees will walk away with invaluable, actionable insights for transforming and continuing to build their business into 2021, despite obstacles such as diminished profits due to the coronavirus and heightened consumer concerns.

This year's CEO Exchange—co-presented with the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR)—is being held as an all-day virtual event on Sept. 17, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. EDT. The event will feature more than 50 of the top real estate brokers, super agents and industry leaders, including:

– Paul Boomsma, President & CEO, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®

– Bob Goldberg, CEO, National Association of REALTORS®

– Vince Malta, President, National Association of REALTORS®

– Charlie Oppler, 2020 president elect, National Association of REALTORS®

– Diane Ramirez, Chairman & CEO, Halstead

– Marc Gould, SVP of Member Development, National Association of REALTORS®

– Nick Bailey, Chief Customer Officer, RE/MAX

– Dan Forsman, President & CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties

– Josh Harley, Founder & CEO, Fathom Realty

– JP Piccinini, Founder & CEO, JP & Associates REALTORS®

– J. Lennox Scott, Chairman & CEO, John L. Scott Real Estate

– Bill Scavone, President, Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc.

– Ashley Bowers, President, HomeSmart

– Michael Scarafile, President, Carolina One Real Estate

– Yolanda Williams-Davis, Broker & Community Developer, 61 Houses Real Estate Brokerage Services

– Michael Miedler, President & CEO, Century 21 Real Estate LLC

– Eli Haddad, Broker & Entrepreneur, Lifstyl Real Estate

– Michele Harrington, Broker of Record & COO, First Team Real Estate

– Mary Lee Blaylock, President & CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

– Simon Chen, EVP, Product & Innovation, Realogy Holdings Corp.

– Kuba Jewgieniew, Founder & CEO, Realty ONE Group

– Christina Pappas, Vice President, The Keyes Company

– Rosey Koberlein, CEO, Long Realty

– Pat Riley, President & CEO, Allan Tate REALTORS



About RISMedia

RISMedia was founded in 1980 by CEO and Publisher John E. Featherston as the residential real estate industry's definitive source for news and information for real estate's most profitable and productive professionals. For over 40 years, RISMedia has provided the industry with news, trends and strategies through Real Estate magazine and RISMedia.com , its award-winning Housecall blog, and its renowned networking and educational events, including RISMedia's Real Estate CEO Exchange; the Newsmakers Awards, Reception & Dinner; and the Power Broker Forum, Reception & Dinner.

About NAR

The National Association of REALTORS® is America's largest trade association, representing more than 1.4 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries. For more information, visit nar.realtor .