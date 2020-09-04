Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Welcomes Swati Pathak, MD

Fort Myers, Fla., Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) welcomes medical oncologist and hematologist Swati Pathak, MD. She is caring for patients at the FCS Davenport office at 40107 US Highway 27, Suite 200 Davenport, FL and the FCS Lake Wales office at 2 FL 60 West, Lake Wales, FL.

Board-certified in medical oncology, hematology and internal medicine, Dr. Swati Pathak earned her medical degree from the Moti Lal Nehru Medical University in Allahabad, India. She trained in Northumberland, Tyne and Wear, NHS, UK and completed her residency in Internal Medicine at Maimonides Medical Center, Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York, NY, where she was awarded her Hematology/Oncology fellowship, which was completed at Montefiore Medical Center/Albert Einstein College of Medicine.

Prior to joining FCS, Dr. Pathak served as director of the Breast Cancer Center at Simmons Cancer Institute in Springfield, Il., and worked as an assistant professor of Clinical Medicine at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine. She has mentored many fellows, residents and medical students through their academic research and training.

Dr. Pathak has a keen interest in clinical research and her work has been featured in multiple peer-reviewed journals. She has also presented and published abstracts during many annual scientific meetings, including the American Society of Hematology (ASH). She was awarded P20 grant via NIH in population health science and research. The results were published in Journal of Cancer Education and the study was presented at the National Cancer Institute (NCI) in Maryland. One of her studies was recently accepted as standard of care in UpToDate. Dr. Pathak is an active member of the peer-review panel for international journals, where she actively reviews submissions for publication.

FCS CEO Nathan Walcker said, "Dr. Pathak has extensive experience as a medical oncologist, educating medical students and serving patients in community settings. We are excited to have her join the FCS family."

"Dr. Pathak comes to us with outstanding credentials. Given her expertise in caring for patients with breast cancer and utilizing cutting-edge treatments, she will be a strong addition to our network in the Polk County community," said FCS President and Managing Physician Dr. Lucio Gordan.

###

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. Over the past 5 years, the majority of new cancer drugs approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Trained in such prestigious medical schools and research institutes as Duke, Stanford, Harvard, Emory, MD Anderson, and Memorial Sloan Kettering, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies, and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians, and staff.

*Prior to approval

