HMS to Present at the Baird 2020 Global Healthcare Conference on September 9th

Globe Newswire  
September 04, 2020
IRVING, Texas, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMS Holdings Corp.  (NASDAQ:HMSY) today announced its management team is scheduled to participate in the Baird 2020 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at 2:35 p.m. EDT.

Management will deliver an HMS overview presentation and participate in a virtual fireside chat session.  A webcast and copy of the presentation will be available on the Company's website at http://investor.hms.com/events-and-presentations.

About HMS

HMS advances the healthcare system by helping healthcare organizations reduce costs and improve health outcomes. Through our industry-leading technology, analytics and engagement solutions, we save billions of dollars annually while helping consumers lead healthier lives. HMS provides a broad range of payment accuracy and population health management solutions that help move the healthcare system forward. Visit us at www.hms.com and follow us on Twitter at @HMSHealthcare.

Investor Contact:   Media Contact:
Robert Borchert   Lacey Hautzinger
SVP, Investor Relations   Sr. Director, External Communications
robert.borchert@hms.com   lacey.hautzinger@hms.com
469-284-2140   469-284-7240

 

