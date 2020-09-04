Plasma Fractionation Market to Reach USD 48.55 Billion by 2027; Increasing Cases of Immunological Disorders to Elevate Market, states Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global plasma fractionation market size is expected to reach USD 48.55 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. The growing incidence of immunological disorders is expected to spur demand for the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled "Plasma Fractionation Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Immunoglobulin, Albumin, Coagulation Factors, Protease Inhibitors, and Others), By Application (Immunology & Neurology, Hematology, Critical Care, Pulmonology, and Others), By End-user (Hospitals & Clinics, Clinical Research Laboratories, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027." The market size stood at USD 25.44 billion in 2019.

Market Driver:

High R&D for Alzheimer's Therapies to Contribute Growth

The growing adoption of immunoglobulin for the management, treatment, and diagnosis of metabolic diseases is expected to have a tremendous impact on the market. The ongoing R&D investments and study of immunoglobulin to treat Alzheimer's and other autoimmune disorders therapies will spur business opportunities for the market. Immunoglobulin is glycoprotein molecules that are derived by plasma fractionation and act as antibodies. Moreover, the growing utilization of immunoglobulin owing to its superior advantages can further incite the development of the market.

The coronavirus incidence has caused severe damage and financial ruin to industries across the globe. The governments of several countries have instigated lockdown to thwart the spread of this deadly virus. Such plans have caused disturbances in the production and supply chain. But, with time and resolution, we will be able to combat this stern time and get back to normality. Our well-revised reports will help companies to receive in-depth information about the present scenario of every market so that you can adopt the necessary strategies accordingly.





Rising Plasma Application in COVID-19 Recovery to Aid Growth

The COVID-19 outbreak has led to an extensive study of plasma therapy in the development of antidote. The surging cases around the world have made it precedent to discover a vaccine against the virus. The use of blood plasma therapy in the recovery of patients has delivered promising results. Hence, the increased use of plasma in disease management is likely to aid the expansion of the market.

Regional Analysis:

Favorable Government Regulations to Propel Market in North America

The market size in North America is expected to grow profoundly during the forecast period owing to the increasing research and development in the field of plasma. The well-established healthcare infrastructure. The favorable government regulations and FDA approvals are expected to enable speedy expansion of the market in the forthcoming years. The growing participation in plasma donations is expected to foster the healthy growth of the market. Europe is predicted to witness high growth during the forecast period due to the growing prevalence of rare diseases in the region. The heavy investments in plasma fractionation systems will create lucrative business opportunities for the market.





Notable Development:

October 2018: Shire announced the commencement of the plasma fractionation facility in Georgia, U.S.

The Report Lists the Main Companies in this Market:

CSL

Grifols, S.A

Baxter

Kedrion S.p.A

Octapharma

Shire

Biotest AG

LFB

Other Prominent Players





Table of Contents:

Introduction

Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Number of Plasma Collection Centers for Key Countries Recent Industry Developments – Partnerships, Mergers & Acquisitions Regulatory Scenario by Key Countries Prevalence of Chronic Diseases (Key Indications) by Key Countries Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic of Plasma Fractionation Market

Global Plasma Fractionation Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type



Albumin Immunoglobulin Intravenous Immunoglobulin Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin Coagulation Factors Factor IX Factor VIII Prothrombin Complex Concentrates Fibrinogen concentrates Others Protease Inhibitors Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application



Immunology & Neurology Hematology Critical Care Pulmonology Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User



Hospitals & Clinics Clinical Research Laboratories Others (Academic Institutes, etc.)



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region



North America Europe Asia pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa







TOC Continued….!





