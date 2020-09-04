Fate Therapeutics Announces September Investor Events

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Baird Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Citi 15 th Annual BioPharma Conference on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 10, 2020.

on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. H.C. Wainwright 22 nd Annual Global Investment Conference on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Oppenheimer 30th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

A live webcast, if recorded, of each presentation will be available through the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.fatetherapeutics.com. Following each live webcast, an archived replay will be available on the Company's website.

About Fate Therapeutics, Inc.

Fate Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of first-in-class cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders. The Company has established a leadership position in the clinical development and manufacture of universal, off-the-shelf cell products using its proprietary induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) product platform. The Company's immuno-oncology product candidates include natural killer (NK) cell and T-cell cancer immunotherapies, which are designed to synergize with well-established cancer therapies, including immune checkpoint inhibitors and monoclonal antibodies, and to target tumor-associated antigens with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs). The Company's immuno-regulatory product candidates include ProTmune™, a pharmacologically modulated, donor cell graft that is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the prevention of graft-versus-host disease, and a myeloid-derived suppressor cell immunotherapy for promoting immune tolerance in patients with immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit www.fatetherapeutics.com.