eGain Announces Schedule of Virtual Investor Conferences in September

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 04, 2020 -- eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN), a leading provider of cloud customer engagement solutions, today announced it has been invited to participate in the following two investor conferences in September:



D.A. Davidson 19th Annual Virtual Software and Internet Conference

Wednesday, September 9th (one-on-one meetings only)

Jefferies Virtual Software Conference

Presentation: Tuesday, September 15 th at 1:30 pm PT

at 1:30 pm PT Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff135/egan/

eGain management will host virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at these conferences. Meetings can be scheduled through the firms hosting the conferences or through MKR Investor Relations, eGain's investor relations firm, at egan@mkr-group.com.

To access a live webcast or replay of the formal presentation at the Jefferies conference, click on the link listed above or visit the investor relations section of eGain's website at http://www.egain.com/company/investors/.

About eGain

eGain customer engagement solutions deliver digital transformation for leading brands – powered by virtual assistance, AI, knowledge, and analytics. Our comprehensive suite of applications help clients deliver memorable, digital-first customer experiences in an omnichannel world. To find out more about eGain, visit http://www.egain.com.

