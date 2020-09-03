Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. to Participate in the G.research 26th Annual Aerospace & Defense Conference on September 10

Globe Newswire  
September 03, 2020 7:00pm   Comments
Share:

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) today announced that it will participate in the G.research 26th Annual Aerospace & Defense Virtual Conference being held on September 10, 2020.

Chief Executive Officer and President Eileen P. Drake is scheduled to present at 12:30 p.m. EDT / 9:30 a.m. PDT on, Thursday, September 10.

To watch the presentation live, conference registration is available at https://www.research.gabellisecurities.com/conferences/1/register.

A recording of the presentation and associated slide deck will be available after the presentation through the company's website at http://ir.aerojetrocketdyne.com/events-and-presentations.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc.
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc., headquartered in El Segundo, California, is an innovative technology-based manufacturer of aerospace and defense products and systems, with a real estate segment that includes activities related to the entitlement, sale, and leasing of the Company's excess real estate assets. More information can be obtained by visiting the Company's websites at www.rocket.com or www.aerojetrocketdyne.com.

Contact information:
Investors: Kelly Anderson, investor relations 310-252-8155
Media: Steve Warren, vice president, communications 703-650-0278

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com