CIO Leadership: Driven by the Incredible Success of its Digital CIO and CISO Summit Series, HMG Strategy Announces Upcoming CIO and CISO Summits in Boston, Washington, D.C., Minneapolis and the U.K.

HMG Strategy, the world's leading executive networking platform, also heralds the launch of the HMG Marketplace. This innovative and peer-driven commerce community connects CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and technology executives with peer-vetted technology providers, effortlessly enabling key conversations.



WESTPORT, Conn., Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to jump into its Fall event schedule after becoming the top producer of CIO and CISO Summits since shifting to a digital events format in early March.

When the global pandemic first hit in March, HMG Strategy embraced the opportunity for a digital pivot, producing 10 digital events in the first 30 days of the crisis and more than 50 digital events through July. Kicking off the fall season, HMG Strategy will host digital CIO and CISO summits in Boston, Washington D.C., Minneapolis and the U.K. over the next few weeks, with 40+ summits and webinars planned through year-end.

With an emphasis on the importance of dynamic leadership and innovation in uncertain times, the rock star speakers that are lined up for each of these events also explore the top challenges and opportunities facing technology executives, including how to keep employees engaged and motivated nearly six months into this crisis.

The HMG Strategy community has embraced this opportunity to connect through digital events. With new features constantly being added to make each event stimulating and engaging, attendance continues to climb.

"Our digital events connect technology executives with each other to share lessons learned in leading their teams with empathy, humility and compassion," says Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. "The HMG community wants to hear from their peers on effective approaches that can be taken to work with the CEO and the executive team to reimagine the business and the future of work."

HMG Strategy will be hosting the 2020 HMG Live! Boston CIO Executive Leadership Summit on September 11. Top technology leaders speaking at the event will include:

Snehal Antani , Co-founder, CEO, Horizon3.ai

, Co-founder, CEO, Horizon3.ai Renee Arrington , President and COO, Pearson Partners International, Inc.

, President and COO, Pearson Partners International, Inc. Maury Cupitt , VP, Solutions Architect, Sonatype

, VP, Solutions Architect, Sonatype Ken Grady , CVP, CIO, IDEXX Laboratories

, CVP, CIO, IDEXX Laboratories Rocco Grillo , Managing Director, Global Cyber Risk Services, Alvarez & Marsal

, Managing Director, Global Cyber Risk Services, Alvarez & Marsal Meredith Harper , VP, CISO, Eli Lilly and Company

, VP, CISO, Eli Lilly and Company Jamie Head , Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Ocean Spray

, Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Ocean Spray Sean McCourt , Founder & Managing Director, Longford & Company

, Founder & Managing Director, Longford & Company David Morris , Founder, Chairman & CEO, HiPER Solutions Group, The HSG

, Founder, Chairman & CEO, HiPER Solutions Group, The HSG Pat Phelan, VP Market Research, Rimini Street

VP Market Research, Rimini Street Mark Polansky , Senior Partner, Technology Officers Practice, Korn Ferry

, Senior Partner, Technology Officers Practice, Korn Ferry David Politis, Founder and CEO, BetterCloud

Founder and CEO, BetterCloud Brian Shield , VP, IT, Boston Red Sox

, VP, IT, Boston Red Sox Patrick Thompson, CIO, Albemarle Corporation

CIO, Albemarle Corporation Mike Towers , Chief Security Officer, Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

, Chief Security Officer, Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. Brad Whitehall, VP of IT, CIO, UniFirst Corporation



Sponsors for the 2020 HMG Live! Boston CIO Executive Leadership Summit include BetterCloud, Okta, Rimini Street and Sonatype.

HMG Strategy will also be recognizing high-profile technology executives for their achievements in demonstrating courageous leadership in areas such as innovation, business transformation, talent development and digital disruption at the 2020 HMG Live! Boston CIO Executive Leadership Summit. Finalists for the HMG Strategy 2020 Global Technology Executives Who Matter Awards include:

Meredith Harper , VP, CISO, Eli Lilly and Company

, VP, CISO, Eli Lilly and Company Anjana Harve , SVP & CIO, Fresenius Medical Care

, SVP & CIO, Fresenius Medical Care Dan Sheehan , EVP & CIO, Beacon Health Options

, EVP & CIO, Beacon Health Options Brian Shield , VP, IT, Boston Red Sox

, VP, IT, Boston Red Sox Patrick Thompson , CIO, Albemarle Corporation

, CIO, Albemarle Corporation Mike Towers, Chief Security Officer, Takeda Pharmaceuticals International



To learn more about the 2020 HMG Live! Boston CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here .

On September 15, HMG Strategy will be hosting the 2020 HMG Live! Washington, D.C. CISO Executive Leadership Summit . Expert technology executives speaking at the event will include:

Aileen Alexander, Senior Client Partner, Co-Leader Global Cybersecurity Practice, Korn Ferry

Senior Client Partner, Co-Leader Global Cybersecurity Practice, Korn Ferry Scott Daitzman, CISO, NVR Inc.

CISO, NVR Inc. John Iannarelli, Former FBI Special Agent and Senior Executive Advisor, FBI

Former FBI Special Agent and Senior Executive Advisor, FBI Ben Johnson, CTO & Co-Founder, Obsidian Security

CTO & Co-Founder, Obsidian Security Wanda Jones-Heath, CISO, United States Air Force

CISO, United States Air Force Rahul Kashyap, President & CEO, Awake Security

President & CEO, Awake Security Jenny Menna, Deputy CISO, Business Security, U.S. Bank

Deputy CISO, Business Security, U.S. Bank Stephen Spagnuolo, NA Digital Security & Risk, Stanton Chase

NA Digital Security & Risk, Stanton Chase James Turgal, Managing Director, Cyber Risk Services, Deloitte

Managing Director, Cyber Risk Services, Deloitte Laura Whitt-Winyard, Global CISO, DLL Group

Global CISO, DLL Group Rebecca Wynn, Global CISO & Chief Privacy Officer, [24]7.ai



Sponsors for the 2020 HMG Live! Washington, D.C. CISO Executive Leadership Summit include Awake Security, Insight Cloud + Data Center Transformation, Obsidian Security and Zoom.

To learn more about the 2020 HMG Live! Washington, D.C. CISO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here .

On September 22, HMG Strategy will be hosting the 2020 HMG Live! Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit . Top technology leaders speaking at the event will include:

Bryce Austin, CISM, Strategist & CEO, TCE Strategy

CISM, Strategist & CEO, TCE Strategy Robin Brown, CIO, Protein Group, Cargill

CIO, Protein Group, Cargill Jamey Cummings, Senior Client Partner, Korn Ferry

Senior Client Partner, Korn Ferry Renee Frey, Founder and President, TalentQ, Inc.

Founder and President, TalentQ, Inc. Rahoul Ghose, CIO, ECMC Group

CIO, ECMC Group Douglas Hegley, Chief Digital Officer, Minneapolis Institute of Art

Chief Digital Officer, Minneapolis Institute of Art John Iannarelli, Former FBI Special Agent and Senior Executive Advisor, FBI

Former FBI Special Agent and Senior Executive Advisor, FBI Patrick Joyce , VP – Global IT & CISO, Medtronic

, VP – Global IT & CISO, Medtronic Harold Knutson, Board President, SIM Minnesota

Board President, SIM Minnesota Cindy Maike, VP of Industry Solutions, Cloudera

VP of Industry Solutions, Cloudera Matt Pammer, SVP, CIO, Prime Therapeutics

SVP, CIO, Prime Therapeutics Tony Taylor, CISO, Land O'Lakes

CISO, Land O'Lakes Greg Thayer, CISO, Comm-Works

CISO, Comm-Works Patrick Thompson, CIO, Albemarle Corporation

CIO, Albemarle Corporation Tarek Tomes, CIO, State of Minnesota



Sponsors for the 2020 HMG Live! Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit include Cloudera, Genesys Works, and SIM Minnesota.

To learn more about the 2020 HMG Live! Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here .

As September comes to a close, HMG Strategy will also be hosting the 2020 HMG Live! U.K. CIO Executive Leadership Summit . Accomplished technology executives speaking at the event will include:

Stuart Birrell, Former CIO, Heathrow Airport Ltd

Former CIO, Heathrow Airport Ltd Ezechi Britton, Founding Member, Principal and CTO in Residence, Impact X Capital Partners LLP

Founding Member, Principal and CTO in Residence, Impact X Capital Partners LLP Joanna Drake, CIO, The Hut Group

CIO, The Hut Group Kevin Haskew, SVP & CIO, ON Semiconductor

SVP & CIO, ON Semiconductor Phil Jordan, Group CIO, Sainsbury's

Group CIO, Sainsbury's Khalid Kark, Research Director, CIO Program, Deloitte

Research Director, CIO Program, Deloitte Bill Limond, Former CIO, National Health Insurance Co., Qatar Supreme Council of Health

Former CIO, National Health Insurance Co., Qatar Supreme Council of Health Jamie Peacock, Motivational Speaker

Motivational Speaker Sven Petersen, Partner, Egon Zehnder

Partner, Egon Zehnder Mayank Prakash, Chief Consumer Digital and Information Officer, Centrica

Chief Consumer Digital and Information Officer, Centrica Freddie Quek, Chief Technology Officer, Times Higher Education

Chief Technology Officer, Times Higher Education Rashmi Rao, Managing Director, Stratech Limited

Managing Director, Stratech Limited Dave Roberts, Global IT Director, Stantec

Global IT Director, Stantec Dylan Roberts, Chief Digital and Information Officer, Leeds City Council and NHS Leeds CCG

Chief Digital and Information Officer, Leeds City Council and NHS Leeds CCG Kevin Sealy, Senior Client Partner, EMEA & UK CIO Practice Head, Korn Ferry

Senior Client Partner, EMEA & UK CIO Practice Head, Korn Ferry Graham Spivey, Chief Communications Officer, UK IT Leaders



Sponsors for the 2020 HMG Live! U.K. CIO Executive Leadership Summit include Darktrace and UK Innovative Tech Leaders.

To learn more about the 2020 HMG Live! U.K. CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here .

To view HMG Strategy's lineup of upcoming summits, click here.



HMG Strategy has also received exceptional interest in its webinars through the strength of the 400,000+ technology executives in its community and the quality of the content it delivers. HMG Strategy has scheduled multiple 30-to-60-minute webinars over the past several months with an arsenal of innovative technology companies such as Citrix, Darktrace, HCL Technologies, Ivanti, Moveworks, Okta, OutSystems, PagerDuty, RangeForce, RingCentral, UiPath, Zoom and Zscaler.

HMG Strategy is hosting its next webinar on September 17 with Zoom on ‘ Communicate, Collaborate, and Operate `Full Speed Ahead' on Your Federal mission with Zoom for Government .' This webinar, which features Gary Sorentino, Global Deputy CIO and Chairman, Zoom CIO Council at Zoom, Zoom CISO Jason Lee, and Matt Mandrgoc, Head of U.S. Federal at Zoom, will focus on how Zoom's Zoom for Government platform can help executives meet their mission needs, empower their workforces, and elevate the communities they serve and defend, both today and into the future.

To learn more about this webinar and to register for the event, click here .

HMG Strategy will also be hosting a webinar with RangeForce on Sept. 22 focused on ‘ Leading Courageously to Protect the Remote Organization .' In this fireside chat between RangeForce CRO and President Gordon Lawson with Jan Tighe, Retired Vice Admiral and Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Cyber Warfare for the U.S. Navy, Vice Admiral Tighe will share lessons learned from the work-from-home environment, best practices for defending against targeted attacks in a distributed environment and how to implement a successful security training program in your organization.

To learn more about this webinar and to register for the event, click here .

Click here to view HMG Strategy's upcoming calendar of webinars.

Connecting Enterprise Technology Buyers with the Right Vendors to Meet Their Specific Needs

In the absence of large, national conferences or trade shows, CIOs and technology executives are seeking new ways to connect with their peers and find new business partners to help them drive innovation that can enable their companies to survive and grow.

Meanwhile, sales and marketing professionals at enterprise technology companies are looking for successful ways to engage with senior technology leaders and target accounts. HMG Strategy has harmonized these interests by creating the HMG Marketplace .

HMG Strategy's high-powered Marketplace transforms the time-consuming request-for-information (RFI) process for CIOs and other technology buyers. Now, enterprise technology buyers can indicate the types of technologies and services they're currently interested in and be matched with a prospective provider to make the connection.



"The HMG Marketplace is designed to connect the right technology buyers with the right technology providers at the right time," said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. "By filling out a short needs assessment survey, CIOs, CTOs and other technology executives are connected with executive leaders and subject matter experts from technology companies to have meaningful and productive discussions."

Charter members that are actively participating in the HMG Marketplace include Appian, Aryaka, Awake Security, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Obsidian Security, PagerDuty, Sonatype, Tanium and Tessian.

"It's challenging for all of us that we can't all be together at these events," says Nicole Eagan, Chief Strategy & AI Officer at Darktrace. "But the next best thing is being able to connect through the Marketplace. We're committed that you won't be meeting with a salesperson – you'll be meeting with myself and the Darktrace executive team. You've got CIOs and CISOs who will attend these meetings and we would love the opportunity to catch up and strategize together."



How it Works

After attending an HMG Strategy Executive Leadership Summit, an attendee is redirected to the HMG Marketplace where they are prompted to fill out a short needs analysis survey to indicate their current technology needs. From there, an HMG Strategy customer relationship specialist evaluates the survey information and schedules a meeting between the technology buyer and the most suitable technology partner in the Marketplace based on the buyer's interests.

While in the Marketplace, the technology buyer is presented with a menu of options to choose from, including an option to view customer testimonials for that vendor and the business problem that was addressed, along with case studies and additional assets. Sponsor partners receive highly qualified leads because of the strength of relationships inherent in the HMG network combined with the specific technology or service interest indicated by the buyer.



The HMG Marketplace offers multiple benefits to both technology buyers and vendors:

Precision matching of buyer needs with vendor capabilities

Accelerates the sales process for both buyers and sellers - Buyers and sellers quickly identify one another through the needs analysis process and associated reference materials

- Buyers and sellers quickly identify one another through the needs analysis process and associated reference materials Ensures Quality Discussions – CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and other technology buyers are qualified based on their true interest and by a set of characteristics (size, industry, types of technology/service interests, spend parameters, etc.). Buyers are paired with technology suppliers based on their domains and areas of expertise to avoid wasting time

– CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and other technology buyers are qualified based on their true interest and by a set of characteristics (size, industry, types of technology/service interests, spend parameters, etc.). Buyers are paired with technology suppliers based on their domains and areas of expertise to avoid wasting time Drives Higher Conversion and Close Rates for Providers –The HMG Marketplace accelerates high-quality deal flow in challenging times and enables technology providers to lower their customer acquisition costs

To learn more about the HMG Marketplace and explore the digital assets that are available there, click here.



About HMG Strategy



HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. Our regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books, and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven research from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation, and career ascent.



The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here.



HMG Strategy: Your #1 Trusted Digital Platform Connecting Technology Executives to Reimagine the Enterprise and Reshape the Business World.

Tom Hoffman

203-221-2702

TomHoffman@hmgstrategy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/10c436e5-52ef-4cde-922a-870e17d359e2