Occidental Announces Dividend

HOUSTON, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Occidental (NYSE:OXY) said today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share on common stock payable on October 15, 2020, to stockholders of record as of September 15, 2020.



About Occidental

