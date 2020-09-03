Oxford: Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

--Strength in E-commerce in all Brands--

ATLANTA, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) today announced financial results for its second quarter of fiscal 2020, ended August 1, 2020. As the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continued to impact business in the second quarter, the Company remained focused on protecting the health and well-being of its employees and customers, the integrity of its brands, and preserving its liquidity.

Consolidated net sales were $192 million compared to $302 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. For the second quarter of fiscal 2020, the Company reported a loss of $0.37 per share on a GAAP basis and an adjusted loss per share of $0.38. This compares with earnings per share of $1.76 on a GAAP basis and $1.84 on an adjusted basis in the second quarter of fiscal 2019.

In the second quarter of fiscal 2020, the Company incurred $9 million of charges on a GAAP basis related to credit losses, inventory markdowns and fixed asset and operating lease impairment.



Thomas C. Chubb III, Chairman and CEO, commented, "As the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to impact our business, we remain focused on our top priorities – protecting our people and customers, supporting our brands, and preserving liquidity, while never losing sight of our goal of delivering long-term value to our shareholders. With this as a backdrop, we are encouraged by our overall second quarter performance, which reflects the strength of our brands and the resilience of our people in these unprecedented times."

"During the second quarter we leaned heavily into our advanced digital capabilities to capitalize on the accelerated shift to online spending," continued Mr. Chubb. "All of our brands positively contributed to the 52% year-over-year increase in e-commerce sales, with Lilly Pulitzer as the standout, up an extraordinary 142%. The Lilly Pulitzer product collection this summer was very strong, and in many ways offered exactly what the customer was looking for – fun, happy, easy to wear apparel. The collection was highlighted by very effective digital marketing, to which we shifted more resources in the quarter. A non-comp flash sale in June also added to the success of Lilly's second quarter results. Historically, the Lilly website only offers sale items five days a year. To ensure excellent inventory control, an additional two day flash sale was held in the second quarter which generated $15 million of sales at a solid 40% margin."

Mr. Chubb continued, "In contrast, consumer traffic in brick and mortar locations remained very challenging in the quarter, driving meaningful revenue decreases in our stores and restaurants. In addition to operating under restricted hours and limited capacity, important markets which rely heavily on fly-in tourists, such as Hawaii, Las Vegas and New York City, were pressured even further. Not surprisingly, our wholesale channel of distribution was also challenged, and wholesale sales in the quarter were less than half of what they were a year ago."

"Given the conditions we've been operating under, I am very pleased with our ability to keep our inventory levels in check and reduce expenses for the quarter by $28 million compared to last year. These actions helped fuel strong cash flow from operations and ensure we ended the second quarter in an excellent liquidity position."

Mr. Chubb concluded, "As we move into the back half of the year, we will continue to face the challenges and uncertainties created by the pandemic. In the third quarter, which is typically our smallest quarter each year, we are expecting the year-over-year decline in bricks and mortar traffic to be slightly less pronounced than it was in the second quarter. In addition, our Lilly Pulitzer flash sale, which has been a bright spot in the third quarter, is expected to be significantly smaller as some of the inventory that would have been available for the September event was pulled forward into the non-comp event in June. As a result of the reduced traffic, a smaller flash sale and continued softness at wholesale, we expect revenue to decline year over year at a rate similar to the second quarter. For the fourth quarter, while we don't anticipate a significant rebound in brick and mortar traffic, we believe we will move closer to break-even and expect to return to profitability in fiscal 2021. I am confident that our amazing and talented people, our brands that speak to the happy times consumers long for, and the strength of our balance sheet will ensure our long-term success."

Liquidity and Balance Sheet

Cash flow from operations for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 was $70 million compared to $73 million in the prior year period.

As of August 1, 2020, the Company had $97 million of cash and cash equivalents, $257 million of unused availability, and $65 million of borrowings outstanding under its revolving credit agreement. In the prior year, the Company had $31 million of cash and cash equivalents and no borrowings outstanding.

The Company believes it has ample liquidity to satisfy its ongoing cash requirements in fiscal 2020 and for the foreseeable future. These cash requirements generally consist of working capital and other operating activity needs, capital expenditures, which are expected to be approximately $30 million in fiscal 2020, interest payments on debt and dividends.

Inventory decreased 3% to $149 million at the end of the second quarter compared to $153 million in the prior year.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Summary

Consolidated net sales decreased 36% in the second quarter compared to the second quarter last year. E-commerce grew 52% in the second quarter with growth in all of the Company's branded businesses. The growth in e-commerce was offset by decreases in the retail, restaurant and wholesale channels of distribution.

-- The Company, which temporarily closed its retail stores and restaurants in March, began a gradual reopening of locations in the second quarter. At the time of this release, most stores and restaurants were open, but operating under restricted conditions for the safety of employees and customers.

-- Retail and restaurant sales were 69% and 59% lower, respectively, and the wholesale channel decreased 55% year over year.

SG&A decreased 19% or $28 million to $116 million as cost savings measures were taken, primarily related to employment costs and occupancy costs partially offset by provisions for credit losses and asset impairments.

The effective tax rate was a benefit of 30% compared to a charge of 25% in the second quarter of fiscal 2019.

The Company reported a loss per share of $0.37 and, on an adjusted basis, a loss per share of $0.38.

Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on October 30, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 16, 2020. The Company has paid dividends every quarter since it became publicly owned in 1960.

Fiscal 2020 Outlook

Due to the significant uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company is not providing a financial outlook for fiscal 2020.

Oxford Industries, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except par amounts) (unaudited) August 1, August 3, 2020

2019 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 97,089 $ 30,756 Receivables, net 28,920 59,176 Inventories, net 148,578 152,672 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 23,830 22,440 Total Current Assets $ 298,417 $ 265,044 Property and equipment, net 180,284 189,410 Intangible assets, net 156,739 175,591 Goodwill 23,866 66,585 Operating lease assets 254,230 288,928 Other assets, net 39,013 24,636 Total Assets $ 952,549 $ 1,010,194 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 47,904 $ 48,998 Accrued compensation 14,332 19,195 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 65,653 54,044 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 45,812 41,882 Total Current Liabilities $ 173,701 $ 164,119 Long-term debt 65,000 — Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities 255,935 290,133 Other liabilities 18,471 17,077 Deferred income taxes 7,892 19,916 Commitments and contingencies — — Shareholders' Equity Common stock, $1.00 par value per share 16,876 17,035 Additional paid-in capital 151,720 145,123 Retained earnings 267,273 362,407 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,319 ) (5,616 ) Total Shareholders' Equity $ 431,550 $ 518,949 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 952,549 $ 1,010,194





Oxford Industries, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Second Quarter First Half Fiscal 2020 Fiscal 2019 Fiscal 2020 Fiscal 2019 Net sales $ 191,988 $ 302,000 $ 352,331 $ 583,973 Cost of goods sold 87,251 122,175 153,520 238,379 Gross profit $ 104,737 $ 179,825 $ 198,811 $ 345,594 SG&A 115,663 143,403 238,664 283,217 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets — — 60,452 — Royalties and other operating income 2,909 3,837 6,799 7,624 Operating (loss) income $ (8,017 ) $ 40,259 $ (93,506 ) $ 70,001 Interest expense, net 676 419 1,334 1,090 (Loss) earnings before income taxes $ (8,693 ) $ 39,840 $ (94,840 ) $ 68,911 Income tax (benefit) provision (2,606 ) 10,004 (21,969 ) 17,418 Net (loss) earnings $ (6,087 ) $ 29,836 $ (72,871 ) $ 51,493 Net (loss) earnings per share: Basic $ (0.37 ) $ 1.78 $ (4.40 ) $ 3.08 Diluted $ (0.37 ) $ 1.76 $ (4.40 ) $ 3.05 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 16,547 16,760 16,580 16,736 Diluted 16,547 16,907 16,580 16,878 Dividends declared per share $ 0.25 $ 0.37 $ 0.50 $ 0.74





Oxford Industries, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) First Half Fiscal 2020 Fiscal 2019 Cash Flows From Operating Activities: Net (loss) earnings $ (72,871 ) $ 51,493 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation 23,092 19,402 Amortization of intangible assets 559 584 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets 60,452 — Equity compensation expense 3,566 3,791 Amortization of deferred financing costs 172 212 Deferred income taxes (benefit) expense (8,648 ) 1,274 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and dispositions: Receivables, net 30,227 10,131 Inventories, net 3,986 7,680 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,584 3,825 Current liabilities (3,609 ) (31,983 ) Other balance sheet changes (14,186 ) 858 Cash provided by operating activities $ 24,324 $ 67,267 Cash Flows From Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment (13,722 ) (15,976 ) Other investing activities (3,000 ) — Cash used in investing activities $ (16,722 ) $ (15,976 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities: Repayment of revolving credit arrangements (170,312 ) (122,241 ) Proceeds from revolving credit arrangements 235,312 109,248 Repurchase of common stock (18,053 ) (894 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 766 885 Repurchase of equity awards for employee tax withholding liabilities (1,870 ) (2,453 ) Cash dividends declared and paid (8,429 ) (12,601 ) Other financing activities (459 ) (1,033 ) Cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ 36,955 $ (29,089 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents $ 44,557 $ 22,202 Effect of foreign currency translation on cash and cash equivalents 72 227 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of year 52,460 8,327 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 97,089 $ 30,756





Oxford Industries, Inc. Reconciliations of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Information (in millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Second Quarter First Half AS REPORTED Fiscal 2020 Fiscal 2019 % Change Fiscal 2020 Fiscal 2019 % Change Tommy Bahama Net sales $ 95.3 $ 188.9 (49.6 )% $ 182.2 $ 353.6 (48.5 )% Gross profit $ 53.6 $ 114.5 (53.2 )% $ 105.3 $ 218.0 (51.7 )% Gross margin 56.3 % 60.6 % 57.8 % 61.7 % Operating (loss) income $ (12.7 ) $ 23.2 NM $ (36.1 ) $ 38.4 NM Operating margin (13.3 )% 12.3 % (19.8 )% 10.9 % Lilly Pulitzer Net sales $ 73.9 $ 75.6 (2.2 )% $ 123.0 $ 148.2 (17.0 )% Gross profit $ 44.1 $ 51.8 (15.0 )% $ 75.8 $ 97.3 (22.1 )% Gross margin 59.6 % 68.6 % 61.6 % 65.7 % Operating (loss) income $ 16.3 $ 20.4 (20.5 )% $ 20.4 $ 35.7 (42.8 )% Operating margin 22.0 % 27.1 % 16.6 % 24.1 % Lanier Apparel(1) Net sales $ 8.5 $ 20.5 (58.7 )% $ 19.2 $ 46.6 (58.9 )% Gross profit $ 1.5 $ 5.8 (73.3 )% $ 4.4 $ 13.0 (66.2 )% Gross margin 18.3 % 28.3 % 22.9 % 27.9 % Operating (loss) income $ (6.1 ) $ 0.4 NM $ (8.8 ) $ 1.8 NM Operating margin (72.6 )% 2.0 % (45.7 )% 3.8 % Southern Tide Net sales $ 8.8 $ 12.5 (29.3 )% $ 17.1 $ 26.6 (35.7 )% Gross profit $ 3.0 $ 6.1 (51.6 )% $ 4.5 $ 13.3 (66.0 )% Gross margin 33.8 % 49.3 % 26.4 % 50.0 % Operating (loss) income $ (1.0 ) $ 1.8 NM $ (64.3 ) $ 4.4 NM Operating margin (11.1 )% 14.7 % (376.0 )% 16.4 % Corporate and Other(1) Net sales $ 5.6 $ 4.6 20.9 % $ 10.8 $ 9.0 19.9 % Gross profit $ 2.6 $ 1.6 66.1 % $ 8.9 $ 4.0 124.7 % Operating loss $ (4.5 ) $ (5.6 ) 21.0 % $ (4.7 ) $ (10.2 ) 53.8 % Consolidated Net sales $ 192.0 $ 302.0 (36.4 )% $ 352.3 $ 584.0 (39.7 )% Gross profit $ 104.7 $ 179.8 (41.8 )% $ 198.8 $ 345.6 (42.5 )% Gross margin 54.6 % 59.5 % 56.4 % 59.2 % SG&A $ 115.7 $ 143.4 (19.3 )% $ 238.7 $ 283.2 (15.7 )% SG&A as % of net sales 60.2 % 47.5 % 67.7 % 48.5 % Operating (loss) income $ (8.0 ) $ 40.3 NM $ (93.5 ) $ 70.0 NM Operating margin (4.2 )% 13.3 % (26.5 )% 12.0 % (Loss) earnings before income taxes $ (8.7 ) $ 39.8 NM $ (94.8 ) $ 68.9 NM Net (loss) earnings $ (6.1 ) $ 29.8 NM $ (72.9 ) $ 51.5 NM Net (loss) earnings per diluted share $ (0.37 ) $ 1.76 NM $ (4.40 ) $ 3.05 NM Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 16.5 16.9 (2.1 )% 16.6 16.9 (1.8 )%





Second Quarter First Half ADJUSTMENTS Fiscal 2020 Fiscal 2019 % Change Fiscal 2020 Fiscal 2019 % Change LIFO adjustments(2) $ (0.4 ) $ 0.7 $ (3.6 ) $ 0.8 Amortization of Lilly Pulitzer Signature Store intangible assets(3) $ 0.1 $ 0.1 $ 0.1 $ 0.2 Lanier Apparel impairment charge(4) $ 0.0 $ 0.0 $ 0.2 $ 0.0 Amortization of Southern Tide intangible assets(5) $ 0.1 $ 0.1 $ 0.1 $ 0.1 Southern Tide impairment charge(6) $ 0.0 $ 0.0 $ 60.2 $ 0.0 Tommy Bahama Japan charges(7) $ 0.0 $ 0.6 $ 0.0 $ 0.6 Impact of income taxes(8) $ 0.1 $ (0.2 ) $ (9.1 ) $ (0.3 ) Adjustment to net earnings(9) $ (0.2 ) $ 1.2 $ 48.0 $ 1.4 AS ADJUSTED Tommy Bahama Net sales $ 95.3 $ 188.9 (49.6 )% $ 182.2 $ 353.6 (48.5 )% Gross profit $ 53.6 $ 114.5 (53.2 )% $ 105.3 $ 218.0 (51.7 )% Gross margin 56.3 % 60.6 % 57.8 % 61.7 % Operating (loss) income $ (12.7 ) $ 23.8 NM $ (36.1 ) $ 39.0 NM Operating margin (13.3 )% 12.6 % (19.8 )% 11.0 % Lilly Pulitzer Net sales $ 73.9 75.6 (2.2 )% $ 123.0 $ 148.2 (17.0 )% Gross profit $ 44.1 51.8 (15.0 )% $ 75.8 $ 97.3 (22.1 )% Gross margin 59.6 % 68.6 % 61.6 % 65.7 % Operating (loss) income $ 16.3 20.5 (20.4 )% $ 20.5 $ 35.9 (42.7 )% Operating margin 22.1 % 27.2 % 16.7 % 24.2 % Lanier Apparel(1) Net sales $ 8.5 $ 20.5 (58.7 )% $ 19.2 $ 46.6 (58.9 )% Gross profit $ 1.5 $ 5.8 (73.3 )% $ 4.4 $ 13.0 (66.2 )% Gross margin 18.3 % 28.3 % 22.9 % 27.9 % Operating (loss) income $ (6.1 ) $ 0.4 NM $ (8.6 ) $ 1.8 NM Operating margin (72.6 )% 2.0 % (44.7 )% 3.8 % Southern Tide Net sales $ 8.8 $ 12.5 (29.3 )% $ 17.1 $ 26.6 (35.7 )% Gross profit $ 3.0 $ 6.1 (51.6 )% $ 4.5 $ 13.3 (66.0 )% Gross margin 33.8 % 49.3 % 26.4 % 50.0 % Operating (loss) income $ (0.9 ) $ 1.9 NM $ (4.0 ) $ 4.5 NM Operating margin (10.3 )% 15.3 % (23.1 )% 16.9 % Corporate and Other(1) Net sales $ 5.6 $ 4.6 20.9 % $ 10.8 $ 9.0 19.9 % Gross profit $ 2.2 $ 2.3 (3.0 )% $ 5.2 $ 4.8 9.2 % Operating loss $ (4.8 ) $ (4.9 ) 1.9 % $ (8.4 ) $ (9.4 ) 10.8 % Consolidated Net sales $ 192.0 $ 302.0 (36.4 )% $ 352.3 $ 584.0 (39.7 )% Gross profit $ 104.3 $ 180.5 (42.2 )% $ 195.2 $ 346.4 (43.7 )% Gross margin 54.4 % 59.8 % 55.4 % 59.3 % SG&A $ 115.5 $ 142.7 (19.0 )% $ 238.4 $ 282.3 (15.6 )% SG&A as % of net sales 60.2 % 47.2 % 67.7 % 48.3 % Operating (loss) income $ (8.3 ) $ 41.7 NM $ (36.4 ) $ 71.7 NM Operating margin (4.3 )% 13.8 % (10.3 )% 12.3 % (Loss) earnings before income taxes $ (8.9 ) $ 41.3 NM $ (37.8 ) $ 70.7 NM Net (loss) earnings $ (6.2 ) $ 31.0 NM $ (24.9 ) $ 52.9 NM Net (loss) earnings per diluted share $ (0.38 ) $ 1.84 NM $ (1.50 ) $ 3.13 NM





Second Quarter Second Quarter First Half Fiscal 2020 Fiscal 2019 Fiscal 2020 Fiscal 2019 Actual Actual Actual Actual Net (loss) earnings per diluted share: GAAP basis $ (0.37) $ 1.76 $ (4.40) $ 3.05 LIFO adjustments(10) (0.01) 0.03 (0.14) 0.04 Amortization of recently acquired intangible assets(11) 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets(12) 0.00 0.00 3.02 0.00 Tommy Bahama Japan charges(13) 0.00 0.03 0.00 0.03 As adjusted(9) $ (0.38) $ 1.84 $ (1.50) $ 3.13 (1) As of the First Quarter of Fiscal 2020, the Duck Head(R) operations are included in Corporate and Other, whereas the operations were previously included in Lanier Apparel. Lanier Apparel and Corporate and Other amounts for prior periods have been restated to conform to the current period presentation. During the full year of Fiscal 2019, Duck Head net sales and operating loss were $2.0 million and $0.5 million, respectively. (2) LIFO adjustments represents the impact on cost of goods sold resulting from LIFO accounting adjustments. These adjustments are included in Corporate and Other. (3) Amortization of Lilly Pulitzer Signature Store intangible assets represents the amortization related to the intangible assets acquired as part of Lilly Pulitzer's acquisition of certain Lilly Pulitzer Signature Stores. These charges are included in SG&A in Lilly Pulitzer. (4) Lanier Apparel impairment charge represents the impairment related to a trademark acquired in a prior year. This charge is included in impairment of goodwill and intangible assets in Lanier Apparel. (5) Amortization of Southern Tide intangible assets represents the amortization related to the customer relationship intangible assets acquired as part of the Southern Tide acquisition. These charges are included in SG&A in Southern Tide. (6) Southern Tide impairment charge represents the impairment related to goodwill and intangible assets related to Southern Tide. This charge is included in impairment of goodwill and intangible assets in Southern Tide. (7) Tommy Bahama Japan charges represents the impact of the restructuring and exit of the Tommy Bahama Japan operations. These charges are included in SG&A in Tommy Bahama. (8) Impact of income taxes represents the estimated tax impact of the above adjustments based on the estimated effective tax rate on current year earnings in the respective jurisdiction. (9) Amounts in columns may not add due to rounding. (10) LIFO adjustments represents the impact, net of income taxes, on net (loss) earnings per diluted share resulting from LIFO accounting adjustments. No estimate for LIFO accounting adjustments is reflected in the guidance for any future periods. (11) Amortization of recently acquired intangible assets represents the impact, net of income taxes, on net (loss) earnings per diluted share resulting from the amortization of intangible assets acquired as part of the Lilly Pulitzer Signature Store and Southern Tide acquisitions. (12) Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets represents the impact, net of income taxes, on net (loss) earnings per diluted share resulting from the impairment charges in Southern Tide and Lanier Apparel. Due to the non-deductibility of $18 million of Southern Tide goodwill amounts, the effective tax rate on these impairment charges for goodwill and intangible assets was 17%. (13) Tommy Bahama Japan charges represents the impact, net of income taxes, on net (loss) earnings per diluted share of the restructuring and exit of the Tommy Bahama Japan operations.



