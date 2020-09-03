Market Overview

Alector to Participate at Virtual Investor Conferences in September

Globe Newswire  
September 03, 2020 4:05pm   Comments
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, today announced that members of management will participate in fireside chats at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

  • Citi's 15th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference, Thursday, September 10, 2020, at 11:40 a.m. ET
  • Morgan Stanley 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, Monday, September 14, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. ET

Live webcasts of each fireside chat will be available on the "Events & Presentations" page within the Investors section of the Alector website at http://investors.alector.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available on the Alector website for 30 days following the event.

About Alector

Alector is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Immuno-neurology targets immune dysfunction as a root cause of multiple pathologies that are drivers of degenerative brain disorders. Alector is developing a broad portfolio of programs designed to functionally repair genetic mutations that cause dysfunction of the brain's immune system and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies. The Company's product candidates are supported by biomarkers and target genetically defined patient populations in frontotemporal dementia and Alzheimer's disease. Alector is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. For additional information, please visit www.alector.com.

Contacts
Media:
Erica Jefferson
Vice President, Communications and Public Affairs
Alector, Inc.
301-928-4650
erica.jefferson@alector.com

1AB
Dan Budwick
973-271-6085
dan@1abmedia.com

or

Investors:
Alector, Inc.
ir@alector.com

