Cardlytics to Present at the Keybanc Capital Markets' Virtual Future of Technology Series

Globe Newswire  
September 03, 2020 4:05pm   Comments
ATLANTA, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardlytics, Inc., (NASDAQ:CDLX), an advertising platform in banks' digital channels, today announced it will present at the Keybanc Capital Markets' Virtual Future of Technology Series.

Chief Financial Officer, Andy Christiansen, will present on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 11:20 a.m. Eastern Time and it will be webcast live. The live audio webcast will be available on the Cardlytics Investor Relations website at http://ir.cardlytics.com/. After the event, an archive of the webcast will also be available for a limited time on the Cardlytics Investor Relations website.

About Cardlytics
Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) is an advertising platform in banks' digital channels. We partner with financial institutions to run their banking rewards programs that promote customer loyalty and deepen banking relationships. In turn, we have a secure view into where and when consumers are spending their money. We use these insights to help marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, as well as measure the true sales impact of marketing campaigns. Headquartered in Atlanta, Cardlytics has offices in London, New York, San Francisco, and Visakhapatnam. Learn more at www.cardlytics.com.

Contacts:

Public Relations:
ICR
cardlyticspr@icrinc.com

Investor Relations:
William Maina
ICR, Inc.
(646) 277-1236
ir@cardlytics.com

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
