Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Exagen to Participate in 2020 Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
September 03, 2020 4:05pm   Comments
Share:

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN), an organization dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases, today announced that its management team will participate in the Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference which takes place September 15-17, 2020.  Ron Rocca, President and CEO of Exagen, will engage in a fireside chat on September 15 at 2:40 pm EDT.

A link to the live webcast of Mr. Rocca's fireside chat will be available online from the investor relations section of the Exagen website at https://investors.exagen.com/ .  Following the live webcast, a replay of the event will be archived on the Exagen website for approximately 90 days.

About Exagen Inc.

Exagen is dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases by enabling timely differential diagnosis and optimizing therapeutic intervention. Exagen has developed and is commercializing a portfolio of innovative testing products under its AVISE® brand, several of which are based on its proprietary Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products, or CB-CAPs, technology. Exagen's goal is to enable rheumatologists to improve care for patients through the differential diagnosis, prognosis and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including SLE and rheumatoid arthritis.

CONTACTS:

Investors
Westwicke Partners
Mike Cavanaugh
Mike.Cavanaugh@westwicke.com
646.677.1838

Company Contact
Exagen Inc.
Kamal Adawi, Chief Financial Officer
KAdawi@exagen.com
760.477.5514

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com