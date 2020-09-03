Market Overview

Asian Mineral Resources to Change Corporate Name to Decklar Resources Inc.

Globe Newswire  
September 03, 2020 2:15pm   Comments
TORONTO, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asian Mineral Resources Limited (the "Company") (ASN-TSX Venture) is pleased to announce that it is changing its corporate name to Decklar Resources Inc. effective September 9, 2020.  The Company will also change its stock symbol on the TSX Venture exchange to DKL. 

This comes as a result of the Company's recent acquisition of Decklar Petroleum Limited, a private oil & gas exploration and development company with an economic interest in Oil Mining Lease (OML) 11 in Nigeria's Eastern Niger Delta (Abia State).  The Company has refocused its strategy as an independent oil & gas company focused on appraisal and development opportunities in the prolific West Africa region, after having had an historical focus on developing and operating a nickel mine in Vietnam.  The corporate name change reflects this strategic shift.

About Asian Mineral Resources Limited

On July 17, 2020 Asian Mineral Resources completed the acquisition of Nigerian-based Decklar Petroleum Limited ("Decklar").  Decklar's sole asset is a Risk Service Agreement ("RSA") with Millenium Oil and Gas Company Limited the owner of the Oza Field located onshore in the northern part of Oil Mining License 11 in the Eastern Niger Delta of Nigeria.  The RSA entitles Decklar to cost recovery and a share of distributable funds from the Oza Field in exchange for technical and financial support.

For further information:

Duncan T. Blount
Chief Executive Officer
d.blount@asianmineralres.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

