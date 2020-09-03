Verizon increases dividend for 14th consecutive year

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors at Verizon Communications Inc. ((NYSE, NASDAQ:VZ) today declared a quarterly dividend of 62.75 cents per outstanding share, an increase of 1.25 cents per share from the previous quarter. The quarterly dividend is payable on November 2, 2020, to Verizon shareholders of record at the close of business on October 9, 2020.



This is the 14th consecutive year Verizon's Board has approved a quarterly dividend increase.



Verizon has approximately 4.1 billion shares of common stock outstanding. The company made approximately $5.1 billion in cash dividend payments in the first half of 2020.

Verizon Communications Inc. ((NYSE, NASDAQ:VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world's leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers' demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

