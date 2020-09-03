9th Annual Gateway Conference to Feature SPAC Webinar on Thursday, September 10th, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. ET

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gateway Investor Relations, a 20-year-old leading strategic financial communications and capital markets advisory firm, will host its 9 th Annual Gateway Conference on September 9th and 10th, 2020.



On September 10th at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time, Gateway will host a SPAC webinar, which will bring together experienced leaders in the SPAC asset class to discuss the explosive growth of IPO issuance and other market dynamics, including:

The changing nature of SPAC shareholder bases.

Innovations in the SPAC IPO structure and where we're heading next.

What makes for a strong SPAC sponsor?

Current financing dynamics, including PIPEs, forward purchase agreements and other back-end arrangements.

Attractive sector targets for SPACs, like electric vehicles, healthcare and gaming.

Confirmed panelists include:

Dan Hennessy, Chairman & CEO, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAC)

George Kaufman, Partner & Head of Investment Banking, Chardan

Eric Gomberg, Head of SPAC Banking, Odeon Capital

Doug Ellenoff, Partner, Ellenoff, Grossman & Schole

Cody Slach, Senior Managing Director & Head of SPAC Practice, Gateway IR

Registration will be reserved for Gateway Conference participants. Gateway's invitation-only conference provides investors and analysts a unique opportunity to gain valuable insights during two days of presentations and one-on-one meetings with senior management. To request an invitation, please visit gatewayir.com/conference/ or email conference@gatewayir.com . The preliminary schedule of presenting companies is available here .

About The Gateway Conference

For the past eight years, the Gateway Conference has engaged the management teams of more than 700 public and private growth companies, and thousands of institutional investors, sell-side analysts and sponsoring investment bankers. Past attendees have valued the event for its direct access to high-quality companies and investors. Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the #GatewayIRConference hashtag. For more information, visit gatewayir.com/conference .

About Gateway Investor Relations

Gateway is a leading strategic financial communications and capital markets advisory firm. Since 2017, Gateway has been one of the most active communications firms for SPACs, ranking as the top firm when measured by SPAC deal trading price from 2015 through 2019. For more than 20 years, Gateway has delivered superior performance in strategic consulting, corporate messaging and positioning, investor awareness, and analyst and financial press coverage. Gateway executives have extensive experience in capital markets and financial communications, and represent clients in a wide range of industries, including technology, consumer, industrials, financial services, and business services. To learn more, please visit gatewayir.com . Make sure to follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .