FREEHOLD, N.J., Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) (Avalon or The Company), a clinical-stage global developer of cell-based technologies and therapeutics, today announced that Dr. David Jin, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Avalon Globocare, will participate on a virtual panel, entitled, "New Approaches to COVID-19: Hidden Breakthroughs," being held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. ET.



The virtual panel discussion will also include: Tom Equels, CEO of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM); Jeff Wolf, CEO of Heat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX); Dr. Jennifer Bath, CEO of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA.V, IPATF, TQB2) and Vered Caplan, CEO of Orgenesis Inc . (ORGS).

The event brings together executives from leading biopharmaceutical companies to discuss how their companies are helping address the COVID-19 pandemic. The panel will be moderated by broadcast journalist Christine Corrado of Proactive Investors. Investors interested in attending the event can register at: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/8215990551540/WN_YFe8n6dQSm6mpgG3iWfF-w .

About Avalon GloboCare Corp.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) is a clinical-stage, vertically integrated, leading CellTech bio-developer dedicated to advancing and empowering innovative, transformative immune effector cell therapy, exosome technology, as well as COVID-19 related diagnostics and therapeutics. Avalon also provides strategic advisory and outsourcing services to facilitate and enhance its clients' growth and development, as well as competitiveness in healthcare and CellTech industry markets. Through its subsidiary structure with unique integration of verticals from innovative R&D to automated bioproduction and accelerated clinical development, Avalon is establishing a leading role in the fields of cellular immunotherapy (including CAR-T/NK), exosome technology (ACTEX™), and regenerative therapeutics. For more information about Avalon GloboCare, please visit www.avalon-globocare.com .

For the latest updates on Avalon GloboCare's developments, please follow our twitter at @avalongc_avco

Contact Information:

Avalon GloboCare Corp.

4400 Route 9, Suite 3100

Freehold, NJ 07728

PR@Avalon-GloboCare.com

Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1020 Ext. 304

avco@crescendo-ir.com