Syapse Appoints David Pomerantz as Chief Commercial Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syapse®, a real-world evidence company accelerating the delivery of precision medicine through the Syapse Learning Health Network™, today announced the appointment of David Pomerantz as Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Pomerantz brings more than 25 years of account management, commercial and operational experience in the area of real-world evidence for life sciences having most recently come from Kantar Health, a leader in providing data, analytics and research to the life sciences industry.



"David has a successful track record partnering with pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturers to commercialize treatments and demonstrate their real-world effectiveness," said Ken Tarkoff, chief executive officer at Syapse. "As we expand our life science partnerships across the Syapse Learning Health Network, David will lead the strategic direction of Syapse's commercial endeavors and will be a valued asset to our leadership team. I'm pleased to welcome him to Syapse and look forward to his contributions as we create opportunities to use real-world evidence to improve the outcomes of cancer patients."

While at Kantar Health for more than a decade, Mr. Pomerantz held increasingly responsible commercial operations positions including leadership of the RWE Client Partner sales team for the Americas and Europe. Most notably, he was responsible for the identification, acquisition and integration of the healthcare consulting firm, Evidencias, now a Kantar Health company, a leader in evidence-based health management services in Brazil focused on oncology and real-world evidence. Under his leadership, Kantar Health successfully entered into an emerging market and bridged the gap between life sciences, payers, providers and regulators.

"Syapse's mission of using real-world evidence to improve outcomes for patients with cancer is aligned with my passion to innovate patient care by partnering with life sciences companies, health systems and regulators to take action on real-world data insights," said David Pomerantz, Chief Commercial Officer. "I'm excited to join Syapse in their mission to empower life sciences and health systems to bring the power of precision medicine to patients who need it."

About Syapse

Syapse works with leading health systems, life sciences companies, and regulators to explore opportunities to use real-world evidence to improve the outcomes of cancer patients. By bringing these organizations together into the Syapse Learning Health Network™, Syapse has built one of the world's largest networks with a goal to improve outcomes in cancer care through improved precision medicine. Syapse and its partners are working towards a future in which all cancer patients have access to the quality of care they need.

About the Syapse Learning Health Network™

This international network of healthcare providers enables improved cancer care by sharing real-world data to support clinical decisions and by fostering collaborations among participants. Healthcare providers, including doctors and nurses, share and learn which cancer treatments produced the best real-world outcomes in clinically and molecularly similar patients. Researchers learn from real-world clinical, molecular, treatment and outcomes data. These collaborations are enabled by a secure platform of shared de-identified data that is standardized and normalized across the Learning Health Network and complies with all applicable federal and state data privacy protection regulations.

Source: Syapse Inc.

Syapse Contacts Fletcher Payne fletcher.payne@syapse.com Denise Powell (Media) denise@redhousecomms.com