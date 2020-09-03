Market Overview

Zealand Pharma to participate in upcoming investor conferences

September 03, 2020  
September 03, 2020 4:00am   Comments
Press Release – No. 46 / 2020

Zealand Pharma to participate in upcoming investor conferences

Copenhagen, DK September 3, 2020 – Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative peptide-based medicines, today announced that members of its senior management team are scheduled to participate virtually in the following investor conferences in September:

Citi's 15th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference
Date: Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Goldman Sachs Annual Biotech Symposium
Date: Friday, September 11, 2020

Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Monday, September 14, 2020
Fireside chat: 10:30 a.m. ET/ 4:40 p.m. CET

Økonomisk Ugebrev Life Science Investor Konference
Date: Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Presentation: 11:15 a.m. ET/ 5:15 p.m. CET

A live webcast of the Goldman Sachs event will be available on the "Events & Presentations" page in the Investors section of the Company's website at https://www.zealandpharma.com/events-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website following the presentation.

# # #

About Zealand Pharma A/S
Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative peptide-based medicines that change the lives of people living with metabolic and gastrointestinal diseases. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market. Zealand's robust pipeline of investigational medicines includes three candidates in late stage development, and one candidate being reviewed for regulatory approval in the United States. Zealand markets V-Go®, an all-in-one basal-bolus insulin delivery option for people with diabetes. License collaborations with Boehringer Ingelheim and Alexion Pharmaceuticals create opportunity for more patients to potentially benefit from Zealand-invented peptide therapeutics.

Zealand was founded in 1998 in Copenhagen, Denmark, and has presence throughout the U.S. that includes key locations in New York, Boston, and Marlborough (MA). For more information about Zealand's business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com.  

For further information, please contact:

Mads Kronborg
Head of Investor Relations & Communication
Phone: +45 5060 3707
Email: mkronborg@zealandpharma.com

For U.S. Media
David Rosen
Argot Partners
Phone: 212-600-1902
Email: media@zealandpharma.com

