RetroPop Live! Halloween Launches Free Virtual Fest Featuring Cast Reunions of 'Friday the 13th' 40th Anniversary, 'Killer Klowns from Outer Space', and more '80s/'90s Classics

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Classic horror fans, rejoice, because this October 17, you're in for a virtual trick or treat like no other!



Today, RetroPop Media announced that it is kicking off the Halloween season with an epic free virtual festival, " RetroPop Live! Halloween. " Featuring cast reunions from everyone's favorite classic horror films, autograph signings, meet and greet opportunities as well as spotlights on horror collectors and leading collectible companies, the event marks the first time RetroPop Live! has taken its classic festival to the virtual stage. Local Southern Californians will also have a chance to purchase tickets for a special Drive-In Horror Movie Experience Double Feature with the '80s Cult Classic films "Chopping Mall" and "Puppet Master" presented with Santa Ana-based art house theater The Frida Cinema.

The virtual fest features a very special "Friday the 13th" 40th Anniversary Celebration reunion panel with the first actor to portray Jason Voorhees, Ari Lehman, along with Adrienne King, plus a special musical performance by Ari Lehman's band FIRST JASON.

"I'm excited to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of ‘Friday the 13th' with everyone around the globe and rock the virtual world with a very special performance with my band First Jason," said Lehman.

The '80s cult classic "Killer Klowns from Outer Space" will also share the spotlight with a Q&A session that includes the writers/directors/producers of the film, The Chiodo Brothers.

Everyone's favorite killer doll, Chucky, will be the topic of conversation with the "Child's Play" cast reunion Q&A featuring Alex Vincent and Edan Gross.

In addition to cast reunions, musical performances, autograph signings and virtual meet & greet opportunities, "RetroPop Live! Halloween" will also highlight both avid collectors of horror-related collectibles as well as the companies that provide them including the leading manufacturer of masks and props from the worlds of Sci-Fi and Horror, "Trick or Treat Studios."

The FREE virtual festival is being produced and curated in partnership with Fearsome Figures, The Frida Cinema, Sports Authentics USA as well as the creators of DARKSIDE in RIVERSIDE, NostalgiaCon, and Altísimo Live events. Registration for the three-hour livestream festival opens today at RetroPopLive.com .

SPECIAL DRIVE-IN EXPERIENCE FOR FANS BASED IN S. CALIFORNIA

Even though the virtual event takes place on the 17th, live in-person festivities actually kick off on Friday, October 16th for those fans lucky enough to live in Southern California with a special Drive-In Horror Movie Experience Double Feature with the '80s Cult Classic films "Chopping Mall" and "Puppet Master" presented with Santa Ana-based art house theater The Frida Cinema. To purchase tickets to the drive-in experience (costumes are recommended!), go to https://thefridacinema.org/chopping-mall-puppet-master/

When/How to View RetroPop Live! Halloween

RetroPop Live! Halloween can be seen online on October 17 at 1 p.m. PT by registering at www.RetroPopLive.com and will also be available nationally and internationally free through various broadcast and live stream media partners, including LiveXLive. Pop culture media companies and organizations such as The Frida Cinema will also broadcast the show through their Facebook and YouTube channels, giving RetroPop Live! Halloween a broad national and international viewership.

Audiences at home will also have several options to get involved live on the show throughout the day with opportunities to not only win prizes, but also be featured on the show in a variety of engaging ways.

About RetroPop Media

RetroPop Media is the world's first retro pop culture events, live stream productions, and media platform dedicated to celebrating all things "Classic" and "Old School"… from the "Groovy" '70s to the "Totally Awesome" '80s and the "OMG" '90s.

RetroPop Media produces both live and virtual events tailored to fans of nostalgia. The company's founders have created and produced DARKSIDE IN RIVERSIDE, NostalgiaCon, Altísimo Live, and Hispanicize! RetroPop Media is also a leading 360 live stream production partner for other festivals, producers, and brands.

About Fearsome Figures

Fearsome Figures – From the classics to items from the latest horror movies, Fearsome Figures offers high quality mystery boxes, horror figures, dolls, masks, autographs and so much more!

About The Frida Cinema



Proudly serving as Orange County, CA's sole non-profit art house theater, The Frida Cinema is a cultural institution that fulfills its mission -- to enrich, connect, and educate communities through the art of cinema -- by applying a curatorial approach to cinematic programming, focused on ensuring a diversity of offerings ranging from international, independent, foreign, documentary, LGBT, short, locally-produced, student, educational, and classic films, across a full spectrum of genres.

"The Frida is anything but your typical theater." - Los Angeles Times

About Sports Authentics USA

Sports Authentics USA is Socal's leading memorabilia dealer specializing in authenticated autographs from the worlds of Sports, Pop Culture and Music as well as custom framing services transforming your treasures into true pieces of "wall art".

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture. LiveXLive, which has streamed over 1200 artists since January 2020, has become a go-to partner for the world's top artists and celebrity voices as well as music festivals concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called "Music Lives" with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 5 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok on 100+ performances. LiveXLive's library of global events, video-audio podcasts and original shows are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs in addition to its own app, destination site and social channels. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, PodcastOne , generates more than 2.1 billion downloads annually across more than 300 podcasts. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , Twitter at @livexlive, and YouTube .