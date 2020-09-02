NovaStar Announces Wireless Video Wall Connectivity Products Using Keyssa Technology

Xi'an, China and Campbell, California, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NovaStar, a leading LED display solution provider, today announced the introduction of the ST100-1G and ST100-5G, NovaStar's first LED video wall cabinet-to-cabinet connectivity solutions incorporating Keyssa's high-speed, wireless connector. NovaStar will be demonstrating its 1G video wall contactless connectivity solution at the LED China show, September 1-3, 2020, in Shenzhen.

The ST100-1G and 5G, offering 1 and 5 Gigabit Ethernet connectivity respectively, are part of a new line of wireless cabinet products that come in two different configurations: an all wireless connected video wall system eliminating the need for Ethernet cabling from cabinet to cabinet, and a dual-channel backup solution – cabinets that use both wired and wireless connections simultaneously to ensure constant uptime even in the case of a mechanical connector failure. With the addition of Keyssa's innovative wireless technology, cabinet-to-cabinet connections are more reliable and more secure.

"Our customers worldwide have been asking us to find a more reliable cabinet-to-cabinet connector," says Wade Wei, GM of Products at NovaStar. "With our ST100-1G and 5G solutions, our customers don't need to worry about the stability and durability of the mechanical connectors, which have always been a major concern for integrators. Keyssa's wireless connector dramatically improves video wall uptime and decreases field support calls. We see this technology changing the landscape of the LED video wall connectivity market."

The core technology that powers NovaStar's ST100 1G and 5G wireless products is Keyssa's KSS104M, a tiny semiconductor, just 3 mm x 3mm square, embedded beneath the surface of a cabinet…immune to water, dust or dirt, and able to transmit data up to 6 gigabits per second when two cabinets come into contact with each other. Unlike mechanical connectors, the KSS104M is solid-state, which means no wear and tear, and Mean Time Between Failure is measured in thousands of years rather than hundreds of insertions.

"LED video walls are a perfect example of a market where the age-old mechanical connector is not keeping up," says John LeMoncheck, CEO of Keyssa. "Connecting cabinets and LED display modules with technology that was invented decades ago will not scale with the increasing demands of the industry. As a leader in video wall distribution systems, NovaStar sees this clearly. We are proud to have NovaStar as a strategic partner as we bring this exciting technology to the video wall market."

NovaStar to Demonstrate the ST100-1G at LED China, Shenzhen; Sansi, YESTECH, Unilumen, and Others Plan to Integrate Keyssa into their Products

NovaStar will be demonstrating the ST100-1G in booth 1-C01 at the LED China show in Shenzhen, September 1 - 3. The ST100-1G will be available for order in Q4, 2020; the ST100-5G in Q1, 2021. Several of NovaStar's customers are planning Keyssa-enabled cabinets and/or LED display modules based on NovaStar and Keyssa solutions and will launch their offerings shortly.

To learn more about Keyssa's wireless connector products for video walls, contact Keyssa (info@keyssa.com) or go to www.keyssa.com/videowall.

About Keyssa

The mechanical connector has remained unchanged for over 100 years - metal touching metal – and has not kept pace with other fundamental components of computing devices. Signal integrity, EMI/RFI, and connector reliability, inside and outside of devices, continue to challenge product designers. Founded in 2009, Keyssa, Inc. brings advanced technology to an age-old problem by developing a solid-state connector that uses Extremely High Frequencies (EHF) to provide low-power, high-speed data transfer – securely and simply. With over 280 patent filings, Keyssa has reinvented the connector. Keyssa has volume implementations in a range of markets, including mobile, consumer electronics, displays, automotive, medical, and factory automation. Learn more at www.keyssa.com.

About NovaStar

NovaStar, a global leading LED display solution provider, designs and develops LED display control solutions for a variety of market applications including entertainment, digital signage and rental. ​

With 44 branches serving more than 10,000 corporate and retail clients worldwide, NovaStar has been continuously strengthening their innovation, manufacturing, and support capability. NovaStar's product line ranges from LED display synchronous control systems to LED display pixel level calibration systems to cloud-based management services. NovaStar has proudly served both corporate and retail clients ranging from the Beijing 2008 Olympic opening ceremony to concerts to digital advertising signage. NovaStar's support enables worldwide clients to optimize productivity and business performance.

NovaStar is committed to pioneering innovative technology in the LED display control market and developing products with proprietary intellectual property rights that are consistently viewed as the industry standard. The goal is to continue to optimize value for our clients through the creation of new technology, tailored solutions, user-friendly products, and professional support. With advanced technologies, all-around solutions, and professional service, NovaStar is the partner you can rely on. Additional information about NovaStar can be found at http://www.NovaStar.tech/.

Steve Venuti, VP Marketing Keyssa, Inc. 1-408-637-2330 steve@keyssa.com Alvin Feng, Product Manager NovaStar +86-29-68216000 alvin@NovaStar.tech