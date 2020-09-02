Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Asian Mineral Resources Engages Digital257 Technologies Inc.

Globe Newswire  
September 02, 2020 3:05pm   Comments
Share:

TORONTO, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asian Mineral Resources Limited (the "Company") (ASN-TSX Venture) is pleased to announce it has retained Digital257 Technologies Inc. ("Digital257") to provide investor relations services to the Company, pursuant to a consulting agreement dated September 2, 2020.  Digital257 is a digital marketing firm specializing in investor audience growth and awareness.  Digital257 provides digital media and capital markets communications services and will assist the Company with online communications with the goal of increasing market awareness of the Company (the "Services"). In consideration for these Services the Company has agreed to pay Digital257 a fee of US$9,000 per month for a three-month period, plus an initial set-up fee of US$9,000.  To the knowledge of the Company Digital257 does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.  The appointment of Digital257 is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Asian Mineral Resources Limited

On July 17, 2020 Asian Mineral Resources completed the acquisition of Nigerian-based Decklar Petroleum Limited ("Decklar").  Decklar's sole asset is a Risk Service Agreement ("RSA") with Millenium Oil and Gas Company Limited the owner of the Oza Field located onshore in the northern part of Oil Mining License 11 in the Eastern Niger Delta of Nigeria. The RSA entitles Decklar to cost recovery and a share of distributable funds from the Oza Field in exchange for technical and financial support.

For further information:

Duncan Blount
Chief Executive Officer
d.blount@asianmineralres.com 		  

 

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com