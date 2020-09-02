Adaptation Financial Advisors Set for National Expansion

OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Executive Chairman of a local investment firm announced the formation of Adaptation Financial™, which includes a newly registered SEC Registered Investment Advisory Adaptation Financial Advisors Inc. The newly formed firm will consist of multiple investment entities across the nation, merged together as part of a significant national expansion. The acquisitions already closed include Rockgate Financial Partners in Dallas, Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Oklahoma; a firm in Columbus, Ohio; a firm in Omaha, Nebraska; Abox Financial in San Antonio; plus, additional locations in Houston and Las Vegas.

The firm has retained a strong management team as it works to make additional acquisitions and to deploy a series of new FinTech solutions focused on long-term growth. Executive Chairman Alan P. Niemann, CLU, ChFC, AEP, is a former OSJ with Royal Alliance and has recently announced his OSJ registration with Cambridge Investment Research. Niemann is particularly excited to announce this phase of the company's bigger plan: "Helping our clients adapt in an ever-changing world is more than a catchy phrase to us. I've been helping my customers adapt for 37 plus years, and that mission and commitment to our collective group of clients will never change. What will change is that we will now be able to help many more customers be prepared to adapt in order to reach their goals and dreams."

Chief Executive Kevin V. Cox is enthusiastic about this direction and what it will do for clients and employees: "Alan challenged us several years ago to envision a firm that could help many more customers across a broader geographical footprint adapt to an ever-changing world. He challenged us to transform our organization, to reach beyond our limitations and to adapt. Little did we know just how much the world would change in 2020! Fortunately, we took the vision on, and our announcements today reflect the hard work and dedication we've taken on so that our organization and our clients will come out of this storm stronger and more prepared for whatever comes next."

The expansion is certainly about more growth. The companies that have been purchased were consciously chosen to provide a wealth of new skills and specialties to Adaptation Financial. This strategic growth will benefit everyone involved. Clients will be instantly connected to a tapestry of professionals who can help with a multitude of issues. Employees will have access to better mentorship possibilities as experienced professionals with a range of expertise will be added to the team.

With this first step in their overall plan in place, the financial professionals at the hybrid firm will collectively manage over $500 million in assets with $4.5 billion of life insurance in force.

But, for this unique firm, it isn't about the numbers. Niemann adds, "The goal has always been and will continue to be about helping our clients move forward, to be a safe place throughout this and future chaotic times, to provide confidence that our futures will be intact and to be a shining example of what this industry could and should look like."

