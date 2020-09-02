Food Packaging Market Size to Hit USD 463.65 Billion by 2027; Rising Shift towards Healthy Food Items to Favor Growth, states Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global food packaging market size is expected to reach USD 463.65 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for high-quality food products and evolving lifestyles of consumers will influence the growth of the market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled "Food Packaging Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Materials (Glass, Metal, Paper & Paperboard, Wood, and Plastics [Polypropylene, Polyethylene, PET, and Others]), By Product (Rigid, Semi-Rigid, and Flexible) By Application (Fruits & Vegetables, Bakery & Confectionery, Dairy Products, Meat, Poultry & Seafood, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027." The market size stood at USD 304.98 billion in 2019.

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world into an absolute cessation. Numerous industries have encountered financial losses amid the coronavirus crisis. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.





The report on the food packaging market emphasizes:

Comprehensive analysis of the food packaging industry

Valuable insights into the market

Latest industry trends

Present and future projections of the market

COVID-19 impact on the industry





Market Driver :

Heavy Demand for Ready-to-eat Food to Aid Expansion

The increasing popularity of convenience food owing to its longer shelf life, easy portability and variety will foster healthy growth of the market during the forecast period. The various type of convivence food involve snacks, frozen food, finger food, candy, beverages, and others. These products are served hot and require less time for perpetration compared to other products. The increasing demand for ready-to-eat snacks can be a critical factor in spurring opportunities for the food packaging market in the forthcoming years. Similarly, the busy lifestyle of people has resulted in inflated demand for packaged food, which, in turn, will boost the market.

The increased disposable income in developing nations will contribute positively to the growth of the market. Additionally, the surge in the working population is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market. The growing shift towards healthy packaged foods such as canned salmon packaged hard-boiled eggs, pre-cooked packaged grains, and others will propel the growth of the market.





Consumer Inclination towards Safe Packaged Food to Incite Development During COVID-19

The food packaging industry has witnessed an immense rise in business and operations amid the global pandemic. The growing need for packaging materials in the food industry has simultaneously improved scenarios for the grocery sector, therefore prompting restocking of shelves and aiding development.

The growing consumer proclivity towards healthy and safe packaged food during coronavirus has positively impacted the market. The evolving shift in preferences such as -packaged items mainly fruits & vegetables will further create opportunities for the market in the coming days.





Regional Analysis :

Rising Urban Population to Augment Growth In Asia Pacific

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period owing to increased retail infrastructure development in the region. The rising urban population levels in China, Japan, and India will influence the growth of the market in Asia Pacific. The increasing disposable income and consumer demand for eco-friendly food packaging solutions will have a positive effect on the market.

The presence of various manufacturers in china is expected to accelerate revenue in the region. Moreover, the inflated demand for frozen food can be an essential factor fostering the growth of the market. The market in North America is expected to exhibit a significant CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing awareness regarding a healthy lifestyle. The booming food packaging in the U.S. will enable expansion of the market in North America.





Key Development :

October 2019: Ball Corporation, an American manufacturing company built a new manufacturing plant of aluminum cups in Georgia with an investment of USD 200 million. This plant will cater to the high demand for sustainable beverage packaging in the US.





List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Global Food Packaging Market are:

Mondi Group (Austria)

Amcor plc (Australia)

Berry Global Inc. (U.S.)

BALL CORPORATION (U.S.)

Stora Enso (Finland)

Constantia Flexibles (Austria)

Plastipak (U.S.)

Tetra Pak International S.A. (Switzerland)

DS Smith (UK)

ExxonMobil Chemical (U.S.)

Other Key Players





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Global Food Packaging Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast

By Material (Value) Glass Metal Paper & Paperboard Wood Plastics

Polypropylene Polyethylene PET Others By Product (Value) Rigid Semi-Rigid Flexible By Application (Value) Fruits & Vegetables Bakery & Confectionery Dairy Products Meat, Poultry & Seafood Sauces, Dressings and Condiments Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!!!







