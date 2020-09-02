World Education Services Announces the Appointment of Astrid Vermeer as CFO

NEW YORK, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Education Services (WES) today announced the appointment of Astrid Vermeer as its new chief financial officer (CFO).



Vermeer joins WES after more than two decades overseeing finance and financial strategy at leading non-profit and private organizations in the international development sector. Most recently, she served as CFO at the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES). She also held senior financial leadership roles with the American Red Cross, World Wildlife Fund, and Abt Associates. Originally from Suriname, she has lived and worked in North America, Latin America, Africa, and Europe. Vermeer holds an MBA from the Katholieke Universiteit Leuven in Belgium, and a bachelor's degree in economics from the Anton de Kom University of Suriname.

"As someone who has studied and built a career in diverse countries, I am thrilled to join an organization that focuses on the professional and academic success of international students, immigrants, and refugees," said Vermeer. "I look forward to helping ensure that, in the years ahead, WES continues to have the financial strength it needs to expand its services, offerings, and reach, and drive greater impact for the individuals it serves."

"Astrid's extensive professional experience as the financial leader of complex global organizations makes her an ideal fit for WES as it expands its role in global mobility, education, and workforce integration," said Esther Benjamin, CEO and executive director. "Astrid's lived experience will also bring another important dimension to her role in positioning WES to do even more to improve outcomes for international students, professionals, and workers."

About WES

Founded in 1974, World Education Services Inc. (WES) is a 501(c)3 non-profit social enterprise dedicated to helping international students, immigrants, and refugees achieve their educational and workplace goals in the United States and Canada. WES evaluates and advocates for the recognition of international education qualifications, supports the integration of immigrants into the workforce, and provides philanthropic funding to immigrant-serving organizations. Over more than 45 years, WES has provided credential evaluations to nearly three million individuals from around the globe.

For more information, contact Ashley Craddock, Senior Director of Strategic Communications, World Education Services. T: 512.212.3998 E: acraddock@WES.org.