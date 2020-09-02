athenahealth to Host Virtual Forum on the Future of Healthcare Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic

WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- athenahealth, Inc., a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide, today announced it will be hosting a two-day virtual forum on September 17-18, 2020 to discuss COVID-19's impact on healthcare. The conference will gather healthcare leaders and practitioners to discuss cracks the pandemic has exposed in the United States healthcare system, and how we can rise to the challenge of improving patient engagement, access to care, and delivering quality outcomes.



Dr. Patrice A. Harris, immediate past president of the American Medical Association, will deliver the event's keynote discussing the ways COVID-19 is exacerbating inequalities in healthcare, and what can be done during this crisis to strive for true health equity in the U.S. Additional sessions will feature healthcare providers and industry experts as they explore what an ecosystem needs to thrive, including diverse revenue models, innovative care delivery models, technology-enriched relationships between patients and providers, and robust information flow. Further event details include:

Dates : Thursday September 17th and Friday September 18th from 12:00 p.m. - 4:45 p.m. EST

: Thursday September 17th and Friday September 18th from 12:00 p.m. - 4:45 p.m. EST Registration Link : www.athenahealth.com/healthcare-next-act-virtual-event

: Cost : Free

: Free Sponsors: 3M M*Modal; DOCPACE; Experis Healthcare; Health Note, Inc.; Intrado; iScribeHealth; Itentive Healthcare Solutions; Kairoi Healthcare Strategies, Inc.; Logical Innovations, LLC; Podium; Qure4u Inc.; Qvera; RexPay; Visualutions, Inc.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed gaps in our fragmented healthcare system, and ‘Healthcare's Next Act' will serve as a forum to discuss how we as an industry can seize this moment to reshape the healthcare we need going forward," said Bob Segert, chairman and chief executive officer, athenahealth. "This event is an important opportunity for providers and industry executives to access unique information and data, and for athenahealth to bring forward our vision for a thriving healthcare ecosystem using insights from our nationwide network and lessons learned from our customer communities and market leaders."

During the event, athenahealth will reveal insights about how practices and patients responded to the COVID-19 pandemic, gleaned from the company's de-identified ambulatory care dataset. The findings explore two critical themes: adoption of virtual care technologies, such as telehealth, and clinical and financial trends for patients with high-risk conditions. Each of these themes has emerged as a critical component of medical practice during this pandemic, and attendees will learn how practices and medical groups responded. For more information on the event and to register, please visit: https://www.athenahealth.com/healthcare-next-act-virtual-event-agenda .

About athenahealth, Inc.

athenahealth partners with medical organizations across the country to drive clinical and financial results. Our vision is to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all, and we are pursuing this through our medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, and care coordination service offerings. Our expert teams build modern technology on an open, connected ecosystem, yielding insights that make a difference for our customers and their patients. For more information, please visit www.athenahealth.com .