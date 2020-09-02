Luckin Coffee Announces the Re-Appointment of Mr. Sean Shao as an Independent Director

BEIJING, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luckin Coffee Inc. (the "Company") (OTC:LKNCY) today announced the re-appointment of Mr. Sean Shao as an independent director to its Board of Directors ("Board"). The appointment was pursuant to the results of an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the "EGM") held on September 2, 2020. The Board currently consists of four independent directors, namely Mr. Yang Cha, Mr. Wai Yuen Chong, Mr. Feng Liu and Mr. Sean Shao, and three management directors, namely Mr. Wenbao Cao, Mr. Jinyi Guo and Mr. Gang Wu.



Following the conclusion of the EGM, the Company held a Board meeting (the "Board Meeting") on September 2, 2020. Pursuant to the results of the Board Meeting, the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board currently consists of Mr. Yang Cha, Mr. Wai Yuen Chong and Mr. Jinyi Guo, with Mr. Wai Yuen Chong serving as its chairman; the Audit Committee of the Board currently consists of four independent directors, namely Mr. Yang Cha, Mr. Wai Yuen Chong, Mr. Feng Liu and Mr. Sean Shao, with Mr. Feng Liu serving as its chairman; and the Compensation Committee of the Board currently consists of Mr. Yang Cha, Mr. Jinyi Guo, Mr. Feng Liu, Mr. Sean Shao and Mr. Gang Wu, with Mr. Sean Shao serving as its chairman.

About Luckin Coffee Inc.

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTC:LKNCY) has pioneered a technology-driven retail network to provide coffee and other products of high quality, high affordability, and high convenience to customers. Empowered by big data analytics, AI, and proprietary technologies, the Company pursues its mission to be part of everyone's everyday life, starting with coffee. The Company was founded in 2017 and is based in China. For more information, please visit investor.luckincoffee.com.

