Cidara Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Globe Newswire  
September 02, 2020 8:00am   Comments
SAN DIEGO, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections, today announced that Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in four investor conferences in September: Citi's 15th Annual BioPharma Conference, H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference, Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference, and Maxim Conference: A Too Quiet Pandemic – Fungal Disease.

Citi's 15th Annual BioPharma Conference 
Date:   Wednesday, September 9, 2020
1x1 meetings only
     
H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference
Date:   Monday, September 14, 2020
Time:   4:30 PM Eastern Time
     
Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
Date:   Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Time:   3:20 PM Eastern Time
     
Maxim Conference: A Too Quiet Pandemic – Fungal Disease
Date:   Thursday, September 17, 2020
Time:   11:00 AM Eastern Time

A live audio webcast and replay of the presentations at the H.C. Wainwright and Cantor Fitzgerald-sponsored events will be available in the Investors section on the Company's website at www.cidara.com.

About Cidara Therapeutics
Cidara is developing long-acting therapeutics to improve the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections. The Company's portfolio is comprised of breakthrough approaches aimed at transforming existing treatment and prevention paradigms, first with its lead antifungal candidate, rezafungin, in addition to antiviral conjugates (AVCs) targeting influenza and other viral diseases from Cidara's proprietary Cloudbreak® antiviral platform. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Brian Ritchie
LifeSci Advisors
(212) 915-2578
britchie@lifesciadvisors.com

MEDIA CONTACT:
Karen O'Shea, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications
(929) 469-3860
koshea@lifescicomms.com

