AXT Announces Participation in Jefferies Virtual Investor Conference

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI), a leading manufacturer of compound semiconductor substrates, announced that it will be participating today in the Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure virtual conference. Gary L. Fischer, chief financial officer, and Leslie Green, investor relations, will host one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.



About AXT, Inc.

AXT is a material science company that develops and manufactures high-performance compound and single element semiconductor substrate wafers comprising indium phosphide (InP), gallium arsenide (GaAs) and germanium (Ge). The company's substrate wafers are used when a typical silicon substrate wafer cannot meet the performance requirements of a semiconductor or optoelectronic device. End markets include 5G infrastructure, data center connectivity (silicon photonics), passive optical networks, LED lighting, lasers, sensors, power amplifiers for wireless devices and satellite solar cells. AXT's worldwide headquarters are in Fremont, California where the company maintains its sales, administration and customer service functions. AXT has manufacturing facilities in China and, as part of its supply chain strategy, has partial ownership in ten companies in China producing raw materials. For more information, see AXT's website at http://www.axt.com.