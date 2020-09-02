Mike Fox introduces a travel book narrating his wife's treatment for Parkinson's disease in Italy

TORQUAY, England, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Author Mike Fox offers a travel book/autobiography advocating awareness for Parkinson's disease. This year, he announces the release of his fourth book titled "The Italian Therapy Job" (published by AuthorHouse UK). Visit https://www.amazon.co.uk/Italian-Therapy-Job-Travel-Diary/dp/1728395623/ to know more about the book.

In 47 pages, this travel book/autobiography centers on his wife, Syliva, and her experience at an Italian therapy center called European Parkinson's Therapy Centre, which operates in the small Italian resort town of Boario Terme, in the foothills of the Alps in the north of the country. It takes readers to the life of a person living with Parkinson's disease from the treatments to the therapies. It also introduces some inspirational people they met along the journey, who helped them along the journey.

Fox recalls the adventures they enjoyed in Italy as they visited known landmarks such as the streets of Verona, Statue of Juliet and Ponte Pietra. He takes his readers to the Lake Iseo at Pisogne, Island of Loretto and the Island village of Peschiera. Pictures are provided to introduce the place they visited and also pictures that capture Sylvia's journey. Thus, this book is also a cameo of life in present-day Italy.

There are over 10 million people who are living with Parkinson's disease worldwide, according to the Parkinson's Foundation. National Health Service state that a total of 127,000 people have the disease in the U.K. — with a person being diagnosed every hour. Fox created the book in an attempt to raise the awareness of such a condition and focus on the work being undertaken by an Italian Therapy center.

"I want Parkinson's [patient] to be encouraged; I want everyone to be more aware of the disease; and hopefully my readers will enjoy my travels and observations of Italy," Fox says.

About the Author

Mike Fox is a semi-retired civil servant in the U.K. He sees writing about people and places as a complete and relaxing change from his professional work, where he can indulge in his passions for travelling, reading, anything that moves on railway tracks and badminton. He is married to Sylvia, who has a passion for dogs and music. They have two adult sons, Nathan and David, who fled the nest many years ago. Ho loves encountering new situations, people and cultures, and observing the world around him. He has been particularly inspired by travel writers such as Paul Theroux and Bill Bryson, sharing something of the former's love of trains and the latter's sense of humor.

