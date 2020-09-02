Discover the high divorce rate of Christian marriages and biblical solutions in 'Maturation through Marriage'

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Maturation through Marriage: And the Enticement of Divorce" (published by Archway Publishing) by Lowell Lueck shares a real-life look at marriage and divorce from an insider's perspective and an exposé of the frustration of making biblical sense of today's Western view of marriage and divorce.

Lueck argues in the book that faulty applications or fundamental violations of biblical principles by Christian spouses and the Christian church have allowed the tragic destruction of families. In "Maturation through Marriage" he discusses the temptation of no-fault divorces; the frustration of trying to apply biblical principles to the 21st century Western worldview of love, dating, romance and marriage; and the unwillingness of the church to uphold Godly encouragement and accountability.

"In spite of all of the books, video series, marriage conferences and seminars presented in the last 40 or 50 years the Christian divorce rate remains about the same as the general public," Lueck explains. "My book reveals the Biblical solutions to strengthen the marital bond that currently are not being applied."

"Maturation through Marriage" is available for purchase at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0793QP254.

"Maturation through Marriage"

By Lowell Lueck

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 160 pages | ISBN 9781480819498

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 160 pages | ISBN 9781480819481

E-Book | 160 pages | ISBN 9781480819504

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Lowell Lueck earned a Master of Science from California State University, Bakersfield, and a Doctor of Theology from Summit Bible College. He has done postgraduate work at Dallas Theological Seminary and served two years with Campus Crusade for Christ, International. Lueck is a board certified marriage and family counselor. He is the father of two children and has five grandchildren, living in Bakersfield, California.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit www.archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

Attachment

Marketing Services Archway Publishing 844-669-3957 pressreleases@archwaypublishing.com