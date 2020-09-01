Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ: OTEL), Pfenex Inc. (NYSE: PFNX), Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBPH), and Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: VAR)

Globe Newswire  
September 01, 2020 7:38pm   Comments
Share:

NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ:OTEL)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of OTEL to Oak Hill Capital for $11.75 per share.

If you are an OTEL investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form.

Pfenex Inc. (NYSE:PFNX)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PFNX to Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

If you are a PFNX investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SBPH to F-star Therapeutics, Limited.

If you are a SBPH  investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of VAR to Siemens Healthineers AG for $177.50 per share.

If you are a VAR investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2020 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780.  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:
Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone:  516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com