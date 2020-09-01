TransMedics to Present at the 18th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

ANDOVER, Mass., Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransMedics Group, Inc. ("TransMedics") (NASDAQ:TMDX), a medical technology company that is transforming organ transplant therapy for patients with end-stage lung, heart and liver failure, announced today that members of management will be virtually participating in a fireside chat at the 18th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference. The fireside chat will take place on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. EDT.



Event: Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Thursday, September 17, 2020

Time: 8:00 a.m. EDT

A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the "Investors" section of the TransMedics website at www.transmedics.com .

About TransMedics Group, Inc.

TransMedics is the world's leader in portable extracorporeal warm perfusion and assessment of donor organs for transplantation. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company was founded to address the unmet need for more and better organs for transplantation and has developed technologies to preserve organ quality, assess organ viability prior to transplant, and potentially increase the utilization of donor organs for the treatment of end-stage heart, lung and liver failure.

