Brookfield Office Properties Announces Quarterly Dividend Rate On Its Series S Preference Shares

Globe Newswire  
September 01, 2020 2:31pm   Comments
Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services nor for dissemination to the United States. 
All amounts in Canadian dollars.

BROOKFIELD NEWS, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Office Properties Inc., a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., today announced the quarterly dividend rate on its Class AAA Preference Shares, Series S ("Series S Shares") (TSX:BPO).

The dividend is paid at an annual rate, calculated for each quarter, of 3.48% over the annual yield on three-month Government of Canada treasury bills. The actual quarterly dividend rate in respect of the October 1, 2020 to December  31, 2020 dividend period for the Series S Shares will be 0.914960% (3.63% on an annualized basis) and the dividend, if declared, for such dividend period will be $0.228740 per share, payable on December 31, 2020.

About Brookfield Office Properties

Brookfield Office Properties Inc. is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. For more information, please visit bpy.brookfield.com/bpo.

Brookfield Contact:

Matt Cherry
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel.: (212) 417-7488
Email: matthew.cherry@brookfield.com

